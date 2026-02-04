How to watch, listen to Utah vs. Arizona State Big 12 college basketball game

A couple of Big 12 teams looking to get back in the win column meet up Wednesday for a matchup at Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Tipoff between Utah (9-12, 1-7 Big 12) and Arizona State (11-11, 2-7 Big 12) is set for 7 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network.

Here's what you need to know about the Runnin' Utes and Sun Devils.

By The Numbers

Saturday's loss to Oklahoma State dropped Utah to 1-7 in conference play, marking the third time this century the Runnin' Utes lost six of their first seven league games in a season (2021-22, 2012-13).

Finishing with 20 points against the Cowboys, Utah guard Terrence Brown became the first Runnin' Utes player since Andrew Bogut in 2004-05 to record 15 or more 20-point games in a season.

Allowing 81.5 points per game, Utah ranked last in the conference in scoring defense after yielding 81 to Oklahoma State, which became the sixth Big 12 team to cross the 80-point threshold against the Runnin' Utes.

Utah was also the Big 12's worst field goal percentage defense (47.7%) and had the second-worst rebounding margin in the league behind Arizona State entering Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the Runnin' Utes ranked No. 116 nationally on KenPom and in the NET with a 2-11 combined record in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games.

Following a 9-2 start to the season, Arizona State dropped to 2-9 in its last 11 games with an 87-74 setback to in-state rival Arizona on Saturday.

During that stretch, which included matchups with BYU, Houston, UCF and Arizona (twice), Bobby Hurley's group gave up 86.5 points to its opponents.

The Sun Devils lost four of their first five road games of the season, with their only victory in a true road environment being an 83-76 victory at Hawaii on Nov. 20.

Arizona State center Massamba Diop — a 7-foot-1, 230 pound freshman from Senegal — ranked No. 3 in the Big 12 with 2 blocks per game entering Wednesday.

The Sun Devils ranked No. 77 nationally on KenPom and No. 81 in the NET as of Tuesday.

Stat Leaders

Points

Utah: Terrence Brown (22.1 ppg), Don McHenry (17.9 ppg), Keanu Dawes (12.4 ppg)

Arizona State: Moe Odum (17.1 ppg), Massamba Diop (13.5 ppg), Anthony Johnson (13.3 ppg)

Assists

Utah: Terrence Brown (3.9 apg), Obomate Abbey (2.5 apg), Keanu Dawes (2.4 apg)

Arizona State: Moe Odum (6.4 apg), Noah Meeusen (2.3 apg), Anthony Johnson (1.8 apg)

Rebounds

Utah: Keanu Dawes (8.9 rpg), James Okonkwo (5.4 rpg), Seydou Traore (3.6 rpg)

Arizona State: Massamba Diop (5.7 rpg), Santiago Trouet (5.5 rpg), Allen David Mukeba (3.5 rpg)

3-point shooting (min. 2.5 attempts per game, 15 games played)

Utah: Kendyl Sanders (41.1%; 2.7 attempts), Don McHenry (40.3%; 6.1 attempts), Terrence Brown (37.7%; 3.7 attempts)

Arizona State: Noah Meeusen (38.1%; 3.3 attempts per game), Andrija Grbovic (38%; 3.6 attempts per game), Moe Odum (36.4%; 7.4 attempts)

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Utah

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 4

Wednesday, Feb. 4 Game Time: 6 p.m. PT/7 p.m. MT

6 p.m. PT/7 p.m. MT Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Radio: ESPN 700

ESPN 700 KenPom prediction: Utah 82, Arizona State 81

