How to watch, listen to Utah vs. BYU college basketball rivalry game

The Utah men's basketball team heads down to Provo, Utah, looking to pull off a major upset over rival BYU in a Big 12 matchup from the Marriott Center.

Saturday's tipoff between the Runnin' Utes (9-10, 1-5 Big 12) and the No. 13 Cougars (16-2, 4-1 Big 12) is set for 3:30 p.m. MT on Fox.

Here's what you need to know heading into the second meeting between the in-state rivals.

By The Numbers

Utah guard Terrence Brown made a season-high 14 field goals during Tuesday's 81-78 loss to Kansas State, finishing with 33 points, four steals and four rebounds in 32 minutes of action.

Brown's performance against the Wildcats put the junior in rare company, as he joined Kansas State's PJ Haggerty and Northwestern's Nick Martinelli as the only Division I men's players with at least 420 points through Jan. 21.

Despite Brown's second 30-point game of the season, the Runnin' Utes dropped to 0-12 on the road since beating TCU, 73-65, last January.

Utah's last road win over a ranked team was March 18, 2018 in a 67-58 overtime victory over Saint Mary's in the NIT

The Runnin' Utes entered the matchup ranked No. 114 nationally on KenPom.com and No. 117 in the NET.

BYU had its 13-game win streak snapped Saturday with an 84-71 loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, despite a career-high 28 points from Robert Wright III.

Wright III was one of four Division I players to put up at least 17 points and 5 assists per game while shooting 45% from the field and 40% from 3 through Jan. 23.

A 76-70 victory over TCU on Jan. 14 improved the Cougars' home win streak to 12, tied for the 18th longest in Division I entering Saturday.

The trio of Wright III, Richie Saunders and AJ Dybantsa combined for 1,072 of their team's 1,559 points on the season, equating to 68.8% of BYU's total output.

The Cougars, who beat the Runnin' Utes, 89-84, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center earlier in the season, were ranked No. 14 on KenPom and No. 12 in the NET entering Saturday.

Stat Leaders

Points

Utah: Terrence Brown (22.2 ppg), Don McHenry (18.1 ppg), Keanu Dawes (11.8 ppg)

BYU: AJ Dybantsa (22.5 ppg), Richie Saunders (19.2 ppg), Rob Wright III (17.8 ppg)

Assists

Utah: Terrence Brown (3.8 apg), Keanu Dawes (2.5 apg), Obomate Abbey (2.4 apg)

BYU: Rob Wright III (5.3 apg), AJ Dybantsa (3.6 apg), Richie Saunders (2.1 apg)

Rebounds

Utah: Keanu Dawes (9.1 rpg), James Okonkwo (5.6 rpg), Kendyl Sanders (3.6 rpg)

BYU: Keba Keita (7.9 rpg), AJ Dybantsa (6.8 rpg), Khadim Mboup (5.4 rpg)

3-point shooting (min. 2.5 attempts per game, 15 games played)

Utah: Kendyl Sanders (40%; 2.6 attempts), Don McHenry (39.7%; 6.4 attempts), Terrence Brown (34.7%; 3.8 attempts)

BYU: Rob Wright III (44%; 4.2 attempts per game), Richie Saunders (39.8%; 6.8 attempts per game), AJ Dybantsa (30.2%; 2.9 attempts)

How to Watch Utah vs. BYU

Date: Saturday, Jan. 24

Saturday, Jan. 24 Game Time: 2:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. MT

2:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. MT Where: Marriott Center | Provo, Utah

Marriott Center | Provo, Utah How to watch (TV): Fox

Fox Radio: ESPN 700

ESPN 700 KenPom prediction: BYU 92, Utah 73

