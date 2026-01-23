How to watch, listen to Utah vs. BYU college basketball rivalry game
The Utah men's basketball team heads down to Provo, Utah, looking to pull off a major upset over rival BYU in a Big 12 matchup from the Marriott Center.
Saturday's tipoff between the Runnin' Utes (9-10, 1-5 Big 12) and the No. 13 Cougars (16-2, 4-1 Big 12) is set for 3:30 p.m. MT on Fox.
Here's what you need to know heading into the second meeting between the in-state rivals.
By The Numbers
- Utah guard Terrence Brown made a season-high 14 field goals during Tuesday's 81-78 loss to Kansas State, finishing with 33 points, four steals and four rebounds in 32 minutes of action.
- Brown's performance against the Wildcats put the junior in rare company, as he joined Kansas State's PJ Haggerty and Northwestern's Nick Martinelli as the only Division I men's players with at least 420 points through Jan. 21.
- Despite Brown's second 30-point game of the season, the Runnin' Utes dropped to 0-12 on the road since beating TCU, 73-65, last January.
- Utah's last road win over a ranked team was March 18, 2018 in a 67-58 overtime victory over Saint Mary's in the NIT
- The Runnin' Utes entered the matchup ranked No. 114 nationally on KenPom.com and No. 117 in the NET.
- BYU had its 13-game win streak snapped Saturday with an 84-71 loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, despite a career-high 28 points from Robert Wright III.
- Wright III was one of four Division I players to put up at least 17 points and 5 assists per game while shooting 45% from the field and 40% from 3 through Jan. 23.
- A 76-70 victory over TCU on Jan. 14 improved the Cougars' home win streak to 12, tied for the 18th longest in Division I entering Saturday.
- The trio of Wright III, Richie Saunders and AJ Dybantsa combined for 1,072 of their team's 1,559 points on the season, equating to 68.8% of BYU's total output.
- The Cougars, who beat the Runnin' Utes, 89-84, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center earlier in the season, were ranked No. 14 on KenPom and No. 12 in the NET entering Saturday.
Stat Leaders
Points
Utah: Terrence Brown (22.2 ppg), Don McHenry (18.1 ppg), Keanu Dawes (11.8 ppg)
BYU: AJ Dybantsa (22.5 ppg), Richie Saunders (19.2 ppg), Rob Wright III (17.8 ppg)
Assists
Utah: Terrence Brown (3.8 apg), Keanu Dawes (2.5 apg), Obomate Abbey (2.4 apg)
BYU: Rob Wright III (5.3 apg), AJ Dybantsa (3.6 apg), Richie Saunders (2.1 apg)
Rebounds
Utah: Keanu Dawes (9.1 rpg), James Okonkwo (5.6 rpg), Kendyl Sanders (3.6 rpg)
BYU: Keba Keita (7.9 rpg), AJ Dybantsa (6.8 rpg), Khadim Mboup (5.4 rpg)
3-point shooting (min. 2.5 attempts per game, 15 games played)
Utah: Kendyl Sanders (40%; 2.6 attempts), Don McHenry (39.7%; 6.4 attempts), Terrence Brown (34.7%; 3.8 attempts)
BYU: Rob Wright III (44%; 4.2 attempts per game), Richie Saunders (39.8%; 6.8 attempts per game), AJ Dybantsa (30.2%; 2.9 attempts)
How to Watch Utah vs. BYU
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 24
- Game Time: 2:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. MT
- Where: Marriott Center | Provo, Utah
- How to watch (TV): Fox
- Radio: ESPN 700
- KenPom prediction: BYU 92, Utah 73
