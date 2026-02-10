How to watch, listen to Utah vs. Houston Big 12 college basketball game
Coming off a loss to Kansas, the Utah men's basketball team takes on another premier program Tuesday as it hosts Houston at the Huntsman Center.
Tuesday's tipoff between the Runnin' Utes (9-14, 1-9 Big 12) and Cougars (21-2, 9-1 Big 12) from Salt Lake City is set for 7 p.m. MT on ESPN2.
Here's what you need to know about the matchup.
By The Numbers
- Utah dropped to 0-14 in its last 14 road games following its 71-59 loss to Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.
- Runnin' Utes forward Keanu Dawes recorded his seventh double-double of the season in a 22-point, 12-rebound effort against the Jayhawks.
- Dawes entered Tuesday's contest averaging 9.1 rebounds, fourth-most among Big 12 players.
- Utah guard Terrence Brown was No. 4 in the conference and No. 12 nationally in scoring with 21.1 points per contest.
- As of Monday, the Runnin' Utes ranked No. 126 nationally in the NET with an 0-8 record in Quad 1 games.
- Houston came into Tuesday's contest riding a four-game win streak after knocking off BYU, 77-66, in Provo, Utah, on Saturday.
- Freshman phenom Kingston Flemings led the way against BYU with 19 points, five assists and five rebounds.
- Since Houston's Nov. 25 loss to Tennessee, the Cougars have allowed an opponent to score more than 70 points just three times.
- Houston entered Tuesday ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 in offensive rebounds per game (13.4).
- The Cougars checked in at No. 6 nationally in the NET with a 4-1 record in true road games.
Stat Leaders
Points
Utah: Terrence Brown (21.1 ppg), Don McHenry (17.9 ppg), Keanu Dawes (12.6 ppg)
Houston: Kingston Flemings (21.1 ppg), Emanuel Sharp (15.8 ppg), Milos Uzan (11.3 ppg)
Assists
Utah: Terrence Brown (3.9 apg), Obomate Abbey (2.5 apg), Keanu Dawes (2.3 apg)
Houston: Kingston Flemings (5.4 apg), Milos Uzan (4 apg), Emanuel Sharp (2 apg)
Rebounds
Utah: Keanu Dawes (9.1 rpg), James Okonkwo (5.8 rpg), Seydou Traore (3.5 rpg)
Houston: Chris Cenac Jr. (7.7 rpg), Joseph Tugler (5.6 rpg), Kingston Flemings (3.5 rpg)
3-point shooting (min. 2.5 attempts per game, 15 games played)
Utah: Kendyl Sanders (41.4%; 2.5 attempts), Don McHenry (40.1%; 6.4 attempts), Terrence Brown (34.9%; 3.6 attempts)
Houston: Emanuel Sharp (36.5%; 6.8 attempts per game), Kingston Flemings (36.5%; 3.2 attempts per game), Milos Uzan (32.8%; 5.7 attempts)
How to Watch Houston vs. Utah
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 10
- Game Time: 6 p.m. PT/7 p.m. MT
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- Radio: ESPN 700
- KenPom prediction: Houston 79, Utah 65
