How to watch, listen to Utah vs. Houston Big 12 college basketball game

Coming off a loss to Kansas, the Utah men's basketball team takes on another premier program Tuesday as it hosts Houston at the Huntsman Center.

Tuesday's tipoff between the Runnin' Utes (9-14, 1-9 Big 12) and Cougars (21-2, 9-1 Big 12) from Salt Lake City is set for 7 p.m. MT on ESPN2.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup.

By The Numbers

Utah dropped to 0-14 in its last 14 road games following its 71-59 loss to Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Runnin' Utes forward Keanu Dawes recorded his seventh double-double of the season in a 22-point, 12-rebound effort against the Jayhawks.

Dawes entered Tuesday's contest averaging 9.1 rebounds, fourth-most among Big 12 players.

Utah guard Terrence Brown was No. 4 in the conference and No. 12 nationally in scoring with 21.1 points per contest.

As of Monday, the Runnin' Utes ranked No. 126 nationally in the NET with an 0-8 record in Quad 1 games.

Houston came into Tuesday's contest riding a four-game win streak after knocking off BYU, 77-66, in Provo, Utah, on Saturday.

Freshman phenom Kingston Flemings led the way against BYU with 19 points, five assists and five rebounds.

Since Houston's Nov. 25 loss to Tennessee, the Cougars have allowed an opponent to score more than 70 points just three times.

Houston entered Tuesday ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 in offensive rebounds per game (13.4).

The Cougars checked in at No. 6 nationally in the NET with a 4-1 record in true road games.

Stat Leaders

Points

Utah: Terrence Brown (21.1 ppg), Don McHenry (17.9 ppg), Keanu Dawes (12.6 ppg)

Houston: Kingston Flemings (21.1 ppg), Emanuel Sharp (15.8 ppg), Milos Uzan (11.3 ppg)

Assists

Utah: Terrence Brown (3.9 apg), Obomate Abbey (2.5 apg), Keanu Dawes (2.3 apg)

Houston: Kingston Flemings (5.4 apg), Milos Uzan (4 apg), Emanuel Sharp (2 apg)

Rebounds

Utah: Keanu Dawes (9.1 rpg), James Okonkwo (5.8 rpg), Seydou Traore (3.5 rpg)

Houston: Chris Cenac Jr. (7.7 rpg), Joseph Tugler (5.6 rpg), Kingston Flemings (3.5 rpg)

3-point shooting (min. 2.5 attempts per game, 15 games played)

Utah: Kendyl Sanders (41.4%; 2.5 attempts), Don McHenry (40.1%; 6.4 attempts), Terrence Brown (34.9%; 3.6 attempts)

Houston: Emanuel Sharp (36.5%; 6.8 attempts per game), Kingston Flemings (36.5%; 3.2 attempts per game), Milos Uzan (32.8%; 5.7 attempts)

How to Watch Houston vs. Utah

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 10

Tuesday, Feb. 10 Game Time: 6 p.m. PT/7 p.m. MT

6 p.m. PT/7 p.m. MT Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center How to watch (TV): ESPN2

ESPN2 Radio: ESPN 700

ESPN 700 KenPom prediction: Houston 79, Utah 65

