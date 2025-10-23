How to watch, stream every Utah basketball game in 2025-26 season
With the college basketball season right around the corner, the final details of the Utah Runnin' Utes' schedule have been finalized.
Ahead of Utah's season opener, the Big 12 announced the official tip times and TV network designations for the 2025-26 campaign.
Utah will have three conference games on ESPN's family of networks, another three on TNT and its partner truTV, plus two games each on Fox, FS1 and CBS Sports Network. NBC's steaming service, Peacock, will carry three Big 12 contests, with another three available to stream through ESPN+.
Utah's league opener against Arizona on Jan. 3 will be Alex Jensen and company's debut on Peacock. The Runnin' Utes will appear on ESPN a week later when they host preseason No. 8 BYU at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.
Fox will air the second meeting between Utah and BYU on Jan. 24. The Runnin' Utes will appear on the network again on Jan. 7 when they head to Allen Fieldhouse for the first time in program history to battle No. 19 Kansas.
In total, 12 of Utah's 18 games in Big 12 play will be on linear networks, with another six on a streaming network.
As for Utah's nonconference schedule, nine games will be available to stream through ESPN+, including Friday's friendly against the Wolfpack. CBS Sports Network will carry both Acrisure Series' games, while ESPNU will broadcast the Dec. 13 game at the Delta Center against Mississippi State.
Utah's final nonleague game of the season at Washington on Dec. 29 will be on FS1.
Utah officially tips off the Jensen era with a six-game homestead, starting Nov. 3 with a matchup against San José State (ESPN+) and continuing through the first three weeks of November.
Utah Runnin' Utes 2025-26 nonconference schedule
*Part of Acrisure Series MTE. All times MST
- Oct. 17: vs. Nevada (exhibition), 7 p.m., ESPN+)
- Oct. 24: at Oregon (exhibition), 8 p.m., B1G+
- Nov. 3: vs. San Jose State (7 p.m., ESPN+)
- Nov. 8: vs. Weber State (5 p.m., ESPN+)
- Nov. 10: vs. Holy Cross (7 p.m., ESPN+)
- Nov. 15: vs. Sam Houston State (7 p.m., ESPN+)
- Nov. 18: vs. Purdue Fort-Wayne* (7 p.m., ESPN+)
- Nov. 20: vs. Cal Poly (7 p.m., ESPN+)
- Nov. 25: vs. Grand Canyon* (Palm Desert, California), 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network
- Nov. 26 vs. Iowa/Ole Miss* (Palm Desert, California), 7:30 or 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network
- Dec. 2: at Cal (TBA)
- Dec. 6: vs. Cal Baptist (5 p.m., ESPN+)
- Dec. 13: vs. Mississippi State (Delta Center), 8 p.m., ESPNU
- Dec. 20: vs. Eastern Washington (5 p.m., ESPN+)
- Dec. 29: at Washington (9 p.m., FS1)
Utah Runnin' Utes Big 12 schedule
- Jan. 3: vs. Arizona (2 p.m., Peacock)
- Jan 7: at Colorado (7 p.m., ESPN+)
- Jan. 10: vs. BYU (8 p.m., ESPN)
- Jan. 14: at Texas Tech (7 p.m., Peacock)
- Jan. 17: vs. TCU (Noon, TNT/truTV)
- Jan. 20: at Kansas State (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
- Jan. 24: at BYU (3:30 p.m., Fox)
- Jan. 31: vs. Oklahoma State (Noon, TNT/truTV)
- Feb. 4: vs. Arizona State (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
- Feb. 7: at Kansas (12:30 p.m., Fox)
- Feb. 10: vs. Houston (7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2)
- Feb. 15: at Cincinnati (10 a.m., ESPN or ESPN2)
- Feb. 18: at West Virginia (6:30 p.m., FS1)
- Feb. 21: vs. UCF (7 p.m., ESPN+)
- Feb. 24: vs. Iowa State (7 p.m., FS1)
- Feb. 28: at Arizona State (1:30 p.m., TNT/truTV)
- March 3: vs. Colorado (7 p.m., ESPN+)
- March 7: at Baylor (3 p.m., Peacock)