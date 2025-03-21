How to watch Utah Utes vs. Indiana Hoosiers in Women’s NCAA Tournament: TV channel, details, odds
The No. 8 seed Utah Utes will try to win their first-round Women’s NCAA Tournament game for the fourth straight season when they face the No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers on Friday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.
Tipoff is set for 11:30 a.m. MT and the game will air on ESPN2.
The Utes (22-8) are 2 ½-point underdogs to the Hoosiers (19-12) in the first-ever game between the teams. The winner will advance to play the winner of the game between No. 1 seed and defending national champion South Carolina and Tennessee Tech. The games are in Region 2 as part of the Birmingham bracket.
Utah is led by guards Kennady McQueen and Gianna Kneepkens, who are among four returning starters. They are currently near the 50/40/90 percentages while averaging at least 10 points per game. The two have either averaged 50/40/90 or have been just outside of the averages for the last five weeks of play.
Kneepkens is averaging 19.2 points. She's shooting 50.4% from the field (183-363), 45% from 3-ball range (90-200) and 89.5% from the free throw line (119-133).
Kneepkens was an All-American in 2022-23 and returned after suffering a season-ending injury early in the 2023-24 season.
McQueen, who is from Henefer, is averaging 10.5 points. She's shooting 49.7% from the field (92-185), 42.7% from behind the 3-point line (56-131) and 91.7% from the free throw line (22-24).
Coach Gavin Petersen has been a part of the staff that has led the Utes to six postseason appearances _ including three NCAA Tournaments and a trip to the Sweet Sixteen _ and four 20-win seasons, as well as regular appearances in The Associated Press Top 25.
He was named head coach on Nov. 19, just four games into the season, after Lynne Roberts left to coach the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA.
HOW TO WATCH UTAH VS. INDIANA
Who: Utah plays Indiana in the Women’s NCAA Tournament
When: 11:30 a.m. MT/1:30 p.m. ET | Friday, March 21
Where: Colonial Life Arena
TV: ESPN2
Betting: Utah +2.5 (-132)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
