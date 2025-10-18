Live updates, highlights from Utah basketball's exhibition game vs. Nevada
The Utah men's basketball team is back in the Jon M. Huntsman Center for an exhibition game against Nevada, providing fans a glimpse at first-year head coach Alex Jensen's 2025-26 squad as it battles the Wolf Pack.
The free-to-attend event will be available to stream on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. MT. Bill Riley, the official voice of the Utes, and former Utah forward Sean Mooney will be on the call for Jensen's unofficial debut as the leader of the Runnin' Utes.
Jensen, who took the reins of his alma mater in March after spending roughly a dozen years in the NBA ranks, revamped Utah's roster over the offseason by bringing in 12 newcomers to surround returners Keanu Dawes, Jerry Huang and Ibi Traore.
Utah's transfer portal haul includes fifth-year guard Don McHenry (17 ppg at Western Kentucky), Elijah "Choppa" Moore (5.2 ppg at Syracuse), 6-foot-8 forward James Okonkwo (6.9 ppg at Akron), 6-foot-3 guard Terrence Brown (20.6 ppg at Fairleigh Dickinson), 6-foot-6 wing Jahki Howard (4.2 ppg at Auburn), 6-foot-7 forward Seydou Traore (5.9 ppg at Iowa), 6-foot-8 forward Babacar Faye (15.2 pgg at Western Kentucky), 6-foot-10 junior college transfer Joshua Hayes (9.9 ppg at Northwest Florida State College), 6-foot-5 guard Alvin Jackson III (6.4 ppg at Salt Lake City Community College) and German guard Jacob Patrick; plus a couple of freshmen in Kendyl Sanders and Obomate Abbey.
The Runnin' Utes won't, however, have Faye's services for the 2025-26 season following aleg injury he sustained during practice. The fifth-year forward was expected to bring favorable size, athleticism and productivity to Utah's frontcourt; he was rated a three-star transfer on 247Sports and checked in as the second-most valuable player on Utah's 2025-26 roster based on his Bayesian Performance Rating on EvanMiya.com.
Friday will be the first of two scrimmages for the Runnin' Utes, with another friendly against Oregon set for Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. MT in Eugene, Oregon. Utah officially tips off the Jensen era with a six-game homestead, starting with a Nov. 3 matchup against San José State and continuing through the first three weeks of November. The team's Big 12 schedule starts with a Jan. 3 contest at home against Arizona.
Utah, which released its full nonconference schedule in August, will face seven programs that advanced to last season's NCAA Tournament during league play in 2025-26, Jensen and company will only see one of those teams (BYU) twice on the calendar before the Big 12 Tournament in March.
Here are live updates and highlights from Utah's exhibition game against Nevada:
(Refresh this page for the latest update)
HALF — Nevada 34, Utah 32: Runnin' Utes headed into the locker down two after missing nine of their final 11 field goal attempts in the first half, including seven consecutive misfires from 3-point range. Utah shot 12-of-33 overall and 5-of-20 from 3. Nevada led by as many as six following an 11-2 scoring run toward the end of the first half.
1ST HALF RECAP
Nevada 34, Utah 30 (1:54): Keanu Dawes snapped Utah's field goal drought with an emphatic two-hand dunk off a feed from Jahki Howard. The Runnin' Utes missed their previous six looks from the floor prior to that big-time finish from Dawes.
Nevada 32, Utah 27 (3:03): Corey Camper Jr. knocked down the Wolf Pack's first 3 of the night while coming off a screen, fueling a 7-0 spurt from the visitors as Utah's offense stalled down the stretch of the first half.
Utah 22, Nevada 21 (6:31): Utah came out of the media timeout with a bang, as Terrence Brown lobbed it up for Jakhi Howard to finish off with two hands along the baseline.
Utah 20, Nevada 19 (6:58): Terrence Brown showed off the balance and quickness as he used a couple of spin moves to get by his defender before converting a tough finish at the rim, bringing his total to nine points in the first half. Jacob Patrick and Seydou Traore scored the other 11 points for Utah.
Utah 16, Nevada 14 (10:16): James Okonkwo made a solid read after receiving the pick-and-roll pass, skipping the rock to the corner for an open 3 from Jacob Patrick.
Utah 13, Nevada 12 (11:28): Utah's drive-and-kick offense saw the Runnin' Utes attempt nine 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes of action. Keanu Dawes knocked down the team's third triple of the night courtesy of an assist from Elijah "Choppa" Moore. Nevada's hot start fizzled, as the Wolf Pack missed nine of their ensuing 11 shot attempts following their 4-for-4 start.
Utah 10, Nevada 8 (15:22): Brown continued his hot start with a 3-pointer moments after his two-hand dunk. Patrick gave the Runnin' Utes their first lead with a 3-ball of his own, capping off an 8-0 scoring run for Utah.
Nevada 8, Utah 4 (16:43): The Wolf Pack started 4-of-4 from the field to jump out to an early lead, but Brown got Utah's defense going by jumping the passing lanes and finishing off a breakaway opportunity with a dunk.
Nevada 4, Utah 2 (18:42): Terrence Brown scored Utah's first points of the night on a great cut to the basket and feed from Seydou Traore.
PREGAME
Starting lineup: Terrence Brown, Jacob Patrick, Seydou Traore, Keanu Dawes and James Okonkwo made up Utah's starting five. Nevada trotted out Chuck Bailey III, Tyler Rolison, Tayshawn Comer, Elijah Price and Joel Armotrading