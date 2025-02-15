No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Utah Utes men's basketball: How to watch, Game time, TV
Utah faces a tough test on Saturday night as they host No. 17 Kansas in a Big 12 showdown. The Utes (13-11, 5-8 Big 12) are looking to end a two-game losing streak, while the Jayhawks (17-7, 8-5 Big 12) aim to maintain their strong defensive play after a 71-59 win over Colorado.
Saturday, February 15
No. 17 Kansas vs. Utah
Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+
One key factor for Utah will be their three-point shooting. The Utes have struggled with consistency from beyond the arc, but when they shoot well, they’re capable of competing with top teams.
Gabe Madsen will be a major focus, as he has been hot and cold from long range in recent games. His ability to find his rhythm early could dictate Utah’s offensive success. Additionally, Ezra Ausar will need to step up inside, but the Utes can’t rely solely on him to carry the offense. Contributions from players like Jake Wahlin, Lawson Lovering, and Keanu Dawes will be essential if Utah wants to pull off an upset.
Kansas presents a well-rounded challenge, led by Hunter Dickinson, who averages 16.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. His presence in the paint will test Utah’s frontcourt, while Zeke Mayo’s sharpshooting (40.8% from three) provides an outside threat. Dajuan Harris Jr. is a steady playmaker, ranking second in the Big 12 in assists per game.
Utah’s home-court advantage could be a factor, as the Huntsman Center has provided a spark in big games, particularly during their overtime win against BYU.
However, Kansas’ defense and Utah’s poor free-throw shooting could be deciding factors. Expect Utah to start strong behind the crowd’s energy, but Kansas has the depth and defensive discipline to take control in the second half and secure a road win.