No. 23 Utah can't overcome early deficit in 81-73 loss to No. 10 TCU
Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince delivered standout performances as No. 10 TCU edged past No. 23 Utah, 81-73, in a thrilling Big 12 clash on Friday night. Van Lith's 24 points and Prince's 23-point contribution secured the Horned Frogs their 10th consecutive win and maintained their unbeaten record at home this season, extending their streak to 17 straight home victories.
The game seemed one-sided early, with TCU (19-1, 7-0 Big 12) cruising to a commanding 21-point halftime lead. Madison Conner added to TCU’s offensive dominance, tallying 13 points and six assists. However, Utah (13-5, 4-3) mounted a spirited comeback in the second half, led by Gianna Kneepkens, who posted an impressive 26 points and seven rebounds. Matyson Wilke contributed 14 points, and Reese Ross added 11, but the Utes fell short of completing the comeback.
The Horned Frogs' resilience shone through during a pivotal sequence late in the game. With their lead trimmed to six, TCU relied on tough defense and timely scoring. Conner’s free throws and baskets by Prince and Van Lith extended the lead to 12 with 3:33 remaining, securing the victory despite Utah's relentless pressure.
TCU's efficient free-throw shooting proved decisive. They converted 18 of 20 attempts, a critical advantage over Utah’s struggles from beyond the arc, where the Utes made just 9 of 26 shots (34.7%). The Frogs also held a slight edge in three-point shooting, connecting on 42.3% of their attempts.
This victory highlights TCU’s ability to withstand second-half surges, though their tendency to ease up with big leads is a concern. Against UCF earlier in the week, they narrowly held off a late rally, and Utah exposed similar vulnerabilities.
For Utah, the loss caps a challenging Texas road trip, including a defeat at Baylor. Having dropped three of their last four games, the Utes risk falling out of the Top 25 after a strong early-season run.
Utah aims to regroup as they host Kansas on Wednesday, while TCU continues to solidify its position as a Big 12 powerhouse.