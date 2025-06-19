Utah basketball contacts 4-star 2027 guard
The Utah men's basketball program reportedly capitalized on an opportunity to get its foot in the door with several star-studded recruits in the 2027 class recently.
According to Recruits Zone, four-star guard Tavid Johnson was among the high school sophomores the Runnin' Utes reached out to after the initial contact period for the 2027 class went into effect June 15.
Johnson, a product of Francis Parker High School (California), was ranked by 247Sports Composite as the No. 4 combo guard in the country and the No. 31 recruit nationally.
The 6-foot-3 Johnson recently received offers from Arizona State, New Mexico, UNLV and TCU, in addition to holding offers from the likes of Cal, USC, Washington, Washington State and Stanford. In talking about his recruitment with Pro Insight, Johnson said he's had ideas of taking visits to see Arizona State and New Mexico, but doesn't have anything lined up at the moment. He added that Auburn and Alabama were his dream schools.
Utah also reached out to four-star DeMarcus Henry, top-35 prospect Jalen Davis and top-ranked center Paul Osaruyi after the contact period started. The Runnin' Utes offered the No. 1-rated player in the 2027 class, Baba Oladotun, on May 27.
During a contact period, college coaches can receive calls and messages from college coaches. Recruits can take official visits starting Aug. 1, leading up to their junior year of high school.