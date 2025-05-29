Utah basketball hires sports performance coach
Utah basketball head coach Alex Jensen has hired Erick Schork as the program's director of sports performance, the school announced Thursday.
Schork joins the Runnin' Utes staff after spending the last two seasons at Snow College, a community college in Ephraim, Utah, where he oversaw the development of eight different teams. He also spent time down the road at BYU, serving as the director of sports performance from 2016 to 2023 under Dave Rose and Mark Pope.
"We're happy to have Coach Schork join our staff here in Salt Lake City," Jensen Said. "I've seen first-hand the work he's done to elevate players and programs. Erick is a world-class sports performance professional and we are fortunate to welcome him to Utah."
Jensen and Schork's relationship goes back to their days at Saint Louis, where Jensen was an assistant for four years (2007-11) while Schork served as the director of strength and conditioning from 2007-16. Before joining the Billikens, Schork served in the same role at Wright State for four years (2003-07).
Schork was in charge of training for all 16 of Wright State's athletic programs during his time in Dayton, Ohio.
Schork earned the title of master strength and conditioning coach from the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association and has additional experience with the Buffalo Bills. He also helped design the Columbus Blue Jackets' first weight room.
"I'm excited to reconnect with Coach Jensen and work with him once again to help build something special here at the University of Utah," Schork said. "I can't wait to hit the ground running with our guys this summer and immerse myself in the community here in Salt Lake City."