Utah basketball hosts top-15 point guard recruit on official visit
The third weekend of September was a busy one on the University of Utah's campus.
From prominent media personalities to NFL scouts, top-end high school athletes to thousands of likely sleep-deprived college students, there was no shortage of special guests in Salt Lake City as the Utes took on Texas Tech in a nationally-televised Big 12 showdown at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Among the notable names on Utah's list of invitees was Antonio Pemberton, a highly-touted point guard recruit who was on an official visit with the Runnin' Utes over the weekend.
Who is Antonio Pemberton?
Pemberton, who shared photos of his time with the Utah basketball program via social media, was recently ranked as a four-star prospect as he headed into his junior year at Brewster Academy, a Nike Elite High School Program in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound prospect checked in as the No. 43 recruit nationally, the No. 11 point guard and the top-ranked player from the state of New Hampshire on 247Sports.
Pemberton's recruiting profile reflected his productive outings over the summer along the Adidas 3SSB circuit with his club team, Mass Rivals. Pemberton finished as the Adidas 3SSB Palmetto Road Championships' second-leading scorer with 26.8 points per game, including two 30-point performances. He dropped another pair of 30-point efforts at the Earn Your Stripes Invitational in Corona, California, highlighted by a 39-point, five-assist game that included eight 3-pointers.
"Pemberton can really get where he wants to go with the ball," wrote 247Sports national basketball director Eric Bossi. "He's a lean ball handler who's got sudden burst and the ability to be a really shifty scorer. He only added to the case he made during the summer to move even higher than the No. 63 ranking he already has nationally."
Pemberton's ability to put the ball in the basket over the course of circuit play helped boost his national ranking from its previous position and warranted attention from several power conference schools.
Utah extended an offer in late July, joining a recruiting race that already had entries from Boston College, Georgetown, Penn State, Maryland, Oklahoma State and Rutgers, among others. Marquette and Florida State got themselves in the mix shortly after Alex Jensen and company did, giving Pemberton an array of potential college destinations to pick from heading into his junior year.
What is Brewster Academy?
Brewster Academy has a well-documented history of developing NBA talent under head coach Jason Smith, the leader of the boy's basketball program that has won seven national prep championships over the course of his 25 years at the helm. According to the program's official site, 24 alumni have played in the NBA, while 70-plus have had professional careers in leagues around the world, including the NBA G League.
Donovan Mitchell, T.J. Warren, Will Barton, Devonte' Graham and Matas Buzelis are among the school's notable NBA alumni.
Does Utah have any 2027 commits?
The Runnin' Utes didn't have any players committed in their 2027 class when Pemberton announced his offer, though Jensen and his staff did recently reel in their first 2026 commit via 6-foot-1 guard Styles Clemmons.
Clemmons, who announced his pledge on social media on Sept. 16, checked in as a four-star prospect and the No. 46-ranked guard in the country according to ESPN100. The Virginia Beach, Virginia, native spent the past year playing in the Overtime Elite League with the Georgia-based City Reapers.