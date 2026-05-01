Utah basketball pushes offer to blue-chip recruit in 2027 class

With its 2026-27 roster set, the Utah men's basketball coaching staff turned its attention to its potential 2027 recruiting class this week and extended an offer to Arizona native Chris Brown.

Brown, who shared his Runnin' Utes offer via X, is considered by multiple recruiting services as one of the top centers in his graduating class.

The latest update in the 6-foot-9 center's recruitment comes as the Utes strive to remain in the mix for another blue-chip prospect: Antonio Pemberton, a four-star point guard who spoke highly of Alex Jensen's program in February after his on-campus visit. Per 247Sports, the Brewster Academy (New Hampshire) product also holds offers from Marquette, Boston College, Florida State and Iowa.

It would be quite the coup if Jensen and company were to land signatures from both Brown and Pemberton in the fall, though only time will tell how their respective recruitments play out over the summer. None of the major recruiting services have another offer logged for Brown, despite his reputation as a top-15 center in the 2027 class, though Verbal Commits reported last June that he received an offer from Houston.

Of course, more teams could join the mix soon enough. He's ranked by 247Sports as the No. 115 player nationally, the No. 15 center and the No. 9 player from Arizona. On3/Rivals and ESPN have him tabbed as a four-star prospect (he's a three-star on 247Sports) and the No. 11 center in the country.

Brown is heading into his senior year at Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Arizona. If that institution sounds familiar, it's probably because Ikenna Alozie, a Utah recruit who committed to Houston as part of its 2026 class, attended the same school and was teammates with Brown this past season.

Brown and Alozie also suited up for Utah Prospects, a club team that competes in the Nike EYBL circuits in the spring and summer. Several other Utah recruits, like Junior County, Dean Rueckert and Jamyn Sondrup, were AAU teammates as well last year, along with Utes commit Simeon Suguturaga.

Utah's 2027 Recruiting Class

The Utes don't have any commits in their 2027 recruiting class at the moment, though they've extended offers to a few heavy hitters over the past year, with Pemberton and four-star shooting guard RJ Moore headlining their targets.

Pemberton is definitely a name Utah fans should follow over the next few months. His visit to Salt Lake City and relationship with assistant coach Raphael Chillious appear to have Utah in good standing with the No. 10-ranked point guard in the 2027 class.

blessed to receive a division 1 offer from the University of Utah thank you @CoachChills 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TuL9qbImXV — Chris🇧🇸 (@ChrisBrown_242) April 29, 2026