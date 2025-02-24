Utah fires men's basketball coach Craig Smith after five seasons, per report
Utah has officially parted ways with head men’s basketball coach Craig Smith, ending his tenure after nearly three seasons. The move, first reported by former ESPN analyst Jeff Goodman, comes as the Utes struggle to stay competitive in the Big 12.
With Smith out, Josh Eilert is a logical choice to take over as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
Smith was hired in 2021 with hopes of reviving Utah’s basketball program, and while there were signs of progress in his first two seasons, the lack of NCAA Tournament appearances proved costly. His teams showed flashes of potential but struggled in crucial moments, failing to capitalize on must-win games. This season, the Utes’ inability to maintain consistency, coupled with sloppy play, further eroded confidence in Smith’s leadership.
The pressure intensified following Sunday’s disappointing loss to UCF, accelerating the decision to part ways. While the timing may come as a surprise with Utah still in the midst of the Big 12 race, the underlying issues had been evident for some time. Ultimately, Utah’s leadership determined that a change was necessary to set a higher standard for the program.
The Utes will conduct a pivotal coaching search to find a leader who can restore the program to national prominence.
The decision also signals that Utah is serious about investing in basketball success. Details of Smith’s contract buyout remain unclear, but this marks a defining moment for Utah basketball as it looks to take the next step in the Big 12.