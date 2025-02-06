Utah rolls on with 70-64 win over Texas Tech
In a closely contested Big 12 showdown, the Utah women’s basketball team secured a 70-64 victory over Texas Tech on Wednesday evening.
The Utes improved to 17-5 overall and 8-3 in conference play, fueled by standout performances from Jenna Johnson and Kennady McQueen. Johnson recorded a season-high 20 points, shooting an impressive 9-of-12 from the floor, while McQueen contributed a new season-best 18 points, including four three-pointers.
Mayé Touré added her second double-double of the season with 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, further solidifying Utah’s effort on both ends of the court. Her presence in the paint proved invaluable, helping the Utes outrebound the Lady Raiders 33-20. Along with Touré, Inês Vieira showcased defensive prowess by collecting three steals, complementing Utah’s strong showing on offense.
The game began with a slow offensive start for the Utes, as Texas Tech went on a 10-0 run late in the first quarter to secure a 15-10 advantage. Utah momentarily went cold from the field, enduring a scoreless stretch that lasted over three minutes. Reese Ross broke the drought with a crucial layup, but the Red Raiders still led 17-15 heading into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, Texas Tech extended its lead to eight, but Utah gradually battled back, even momentarily claiming a one-point lead with under a minute to go in the half. Despite this surge, a late three-pointer by the Lady Raiders gave them a 33-31 advantage at the break. The turning point came in the third quarter when the Utes unleashed a decisive 12-2 run, highlighted by seven points from Johnson and three long-range shots from McQueen.
In the final period, Texas Tech battled back once more, tying the game with 6:30 remaining. Utah responded quickly, scoring on consecutive possessions to secure a four-point cushion that held for the rest of the contest. Nevertheless, the Utes remained composed, and with clutch efforts from Johnson, McQueen, and Touré, they maintained control and sealed the win.
The Utes will host UCF on Feb. 8 (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+).