Utah Utes vs. UCF Knights men's basketball: How to watch, Game time, TV
The Utah Utes (15-11, 7-8 Big 12) are looking to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the UCF Knights (13-13, 4-11 Big 12) on Sunday, February 23, 2025 at Addition Financial Arena.
Utah recently defeated Kansas State 74-69 at home, with standout performances from Ezra Ausar (21 points, 8 rebounds) and Lawson Lovering (15 points, 10 rebounds). The Utes are now just one game shy of a .500 record in Big 12 play, and a strong finish could help secure an NCAA Tournament berth, as every Big 12 team with a .500 or better conference record has made the tournament since the 2014-15 season.
Utah vs. UCF
Sunday, Feb. 23
Tip-Off: 4 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN+
UCF is coming off a 104-95 loss to Oklahoma State, the seventh straight loss in Big 12 play. Keyshawn Hall had an impressive 34-point performance in the loss, while Darius Johnson added 23 points and 6 assists. Despite their offensive firepower, UCF struggles defensively, ranking 351st in points allowed per game (80.6) and 282nd in field goal percentage defense (45.5%). Their offensive efficiency also leaves much to be desired, with a team field goal percentage of just 42.1%, ranking 324th in the nation.
One of Utah's key strengths has been their dominance on the boards. In their win over Kansas State, the Utes outrebounded the Wildcats 51-28, including a 21-6 advantage on the offensive glass. This performance was highlighted by a rare +23 rebounding margin, the largest for the Utes in a regulation game since 2013.
Utah will need to maintain their rebounding edge and improve their shooting from beyond the arc, where they struggled against Kansas State (3-19 from three-point range). UCF will look to rely on their offensive weapons, but their defensive lapses may prove costly against a physical Utah team.