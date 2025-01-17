Utah vs. BYU Men's Basketball: How to Watch, Game time, and TV
The Utah men’s basketball team is gearing up for a high-stakes matchup against in-state rival BYU this Saturday in the Jon M. Huntsman Center. This game marks the 265th meeting in this storied rivalry and the first as conference foes since the 2010-11 season. .
The rivalry, which dates back over a century, gains a new layer of intensity with both teams now competing in the Big 12 Conference. Historically, Utah narrowly leads the head-to-head record in conference matchups, holding a 118-117 edge. However, BYU leads the overall series 134-130. Utah’s largest margin of victory came in 1997 with an 85-49 win in Salt Lake City, while BYU’s biggest triumph was a 98-67 win in 1965 in Provo.
Saturday, January 18
Utah vs. BYU
Tip-off: 9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN + (Roxy Bernstein and Tim Welsh)
Utah’s recent success has been driven by breakout performances from sophomore Keanu Dawes and the resurgence of Jake Wahlin. Dawes has emerged as a key contributor off the bench, scoring 16 points in consecutive games against Oklahoma State and TCU while shooting a combined 75% from the field. Wahlin, reintegrated into the starting lineup, has been a consistent force, averaging 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and nearly two steals per game over seven starts. His recent performance against TCU, including 11 rebounds and 8 points, was instrumental in Utah’s victory.
The Utes’ 73-65 win at TCU was particularly significant, ending the Horned Frogs’ nine-game home winning streak and earning Utah its first road win against TCU since 2011. This victory demonstrates Utah’s ability to compete in hostile environments as they navigate the challenges of Big 12 play.
Looking ahead, Utah faces a quick turnaround with a road game at No. 10 Houston on January 20. The Fertitta Center presents a daunting challenge as Houston boasts a 32-game home winning streak. Following that, Utah will return home to host No. 25 Baylor on January 25, seeking redemption for a Big 12 opening loss to the Bears.
With the BYU rivalry renewed and key conference battles on the horizon, Utah is poised for an exciting stretch. The contributions of players like Dawes and Wahlin, combined with the passion of the Huntsman Center crowd, could be pivotal as the Runnin’ Utes aim to solidify their place in the Big 12.