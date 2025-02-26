Utah vs. No. 18 West Virginia women's basketball: How to watch, Game time, TV
The Utah Utes women's basketball team is wrapping up its final road trip of the regular season with a crucial matchup against No. 18 West Virginia.
The Utes are ranked fifth in the Big 12 standings and enter the game with strong momentum, having won eight of their last nine contests. Their latest victory, a commanding 92-65 win over Cincinnati, highlighted their offensive firepower, with Gianna Kneepkens leading the way with 25 points and six three-pointers.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Utah (21-6) vs. No. 18 West Virginia (15-10)
Tip-Off: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN+
Kneepkens has been a dominant force for Utah this season, averaging 19.4 points per game while shooting 52.5% from the field, 46.6% from three, and 90.4% from the free-throw line. She ranks in the top 10 nationally in multiple three-point shooting categories and was named Big 12 Player of the Week in late January after consecutive 30-point performances. Kennady McQueen, another key contributor, recently set the program record for most games played and joins Kneepkens in the prestigious 50/40/90 shooting club.
Head coach Gavin Petersen, in his first season leading the Utes, has continued Utah’s tradition of success, securing notable wins, including an upset over No. 3 Notre Dame. Under his leadership, Utah has maintained its status as one of the top offensive teams in the country, ranking in the top 30 nationally in several statistical categories.
West Virginia presents a tough challenge, boasting a top-tier defense that limits opponents to just 54.3 points per game. The Mountaineers are led by JJ Quinerly, who averages 19.4 points per game. The matchup will be a pivotal test for the Utes as they look to solidify their position in the Big 12 and gain momentum heading into the postseason.