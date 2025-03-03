What Josh Eilert said about first win as Utah's interim coach
Utah Utes interim men's basketball coach Josh Eilert expressed immense pride in his team's performance following their dominant 99-73 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night. Speaking to the media, Eilert praised his players for their resilience and perseverance through challenging times, highlighting their ability to maintain a positive and fun atmosphere despite the pressures they faced.
Eilert admitted to being slightly concerned about how loose his team appeared during the shoot-around, but ultimately felt that their relaxed demeanor contributed positively to their performance.
He emphasized the importance of enjoying the game and balancing intensity with fun, particularly during a season marked by leadership changes. "I'd rather have that than the alternative," Eilert said, noting how the team responded well in the second half, where they executed a more aggressive and disciplined approach.
A key focus for Eilert since taking over has been minimizing turnovers, and the Utes delivered on that front. Utah recorded only six turnovers in the game—five in the first half and just one in the second. Eilert pointed out that taking care of the basketball was crucial in maintaining possession and creating scoring opportunities. "It's a possession battle in so many ways," he explained, underscoring how limiting turnovers led to a more controlled and effective offense.
The second half showcased Utah's defensive adjustments, particularly against Arizona State's hot shooter Joson Sanon. Eilert noted how the Utes implemented strategies to limit Sanon's touches, forcing him into tougher shots and creating turnovers. This defensive shift allowed Utah to pull away steadily, turning a close first half into a blowout victory.
Eilert also praised the play of Ezra Ausar, who contributed significantly with 25 points and drew seven fouls, taking advantage of an already weakened Arizona State frontcourt.
"Ezra is a load," Eilert said, highlighting his impact both in scoring and drawing defensive attention. Eilert was pleased with how the team played inside-out basketball, prioritizing post touches and creating open looks for shooters. Utah outscored Arizona State by 28 points in the paint and dominated the rebounding battle, finishing with an 11-rebound advantage.
The interim coach expressed gratitude for the support of the fans at the Huntsman Center, encouraging them to continue showing up as the Utes approach the final games of the season. Eilert acknowledged that the situation has been challenging, but the players' ability to stay focused and play for each other demonstrated their character and commitment. "The way they've handled everything through this situation is so admirable," he said.
Looking ahead, Eilert stressed the importance of maintaining intensity and focus on a game-by-game basis, aiming for a potential first-round bye in the Big 12 Tournament. He called on Utah fans to fill the arena again on Tuesday, showing appreciation for a team that has stayed unified and determined despite the adversity they've faced.