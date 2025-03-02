Utah runs away from Arizona State in second half for 99-73 win
The Utah Runnin’ Utes secured a decisive 99-73 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night at the Huntsman Center, marking interim head coach Josh Eilert’s first win at the helm.
This victory snapped a two-game losing streak for Utah, capping off an emotional week following the firing of head coach Craig Smith on Monday. Eilert, who previously served as interim coach at West Virginia last season, stepped in for the final three games of Utah’s regular season.
The game showcased a strong second-half performance by Utah, scoring 58 points to pull away from the Sun Devils. Freshman Ezra Ausar led the charge with 25 points, contributing significantly to the Utes’ offensive surge.
Utah’s dominance in the paint was evident, particularly with Arizona State struggling due to injuries, including the absence of freshman forward Jayden Quaintance. The Utes capitalized on this, outscoring the Sun Devils and shooting an impressive 56.5% from the field, including 10 of 25 from three-point range.
Keanu Dawes and Mason Madsen led a strong bench performance. Dawes recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Madsen added 13 points, knocking down two critical three-pointers. Mike Sharavjamts also contributed 14 points, hitting 3 of 6 from beyond the arc.
Arizona State started strong, holding a 43-41 halftime lead behind Joson Sanon’s hot shooting. Sanon finished with a career-high 28 points, but the Sun Devils faltered in the second half, shooting just 29% from the field. Utah used a decisive 16-2 run to take control of the game, and Arizona State could not recover.
The Utes (16-13, 8-10 Big 12) will look to build on this momentum as they close out the regular season against West Virginia on Tuesday, aiming to strengthen their position ahead of the postseason.