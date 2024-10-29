What Utah's Lynne Roberts said about transition to Big 12
Lynne Roberts has significantly elevated Utah women’s basketball during her tenure as head coach, especially in recent seasons. Her leadership has not only propelled the Utes to three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances but has also seen them advance to the Sweet Sixteen and earn a share of the Pac-12 championship. As the team steps into a new chapter in the Big 12 Conference, Roberts and her squad are poised to embrace the challenges and opportunities this move brings.
Transitioning into the Big 12 introduces the Utes to a new level of competition and unfamiliar surroundings, an adjustment that began at the Big 12 basketball media days at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Reflecting on her experience, Roberts shared with the Deseret News that the move from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 feels like stepping into a new social setting. “There was a true camaraderie with the women’s basketball coaches in the Pac-12,” she remarked, emphasizing the close-knit relationships that developed over years of competition. In the Pac-12, many coaches were longtime colleagues, familiar with each other’s families and coaching styles. Entering the Big 12, Roberts feels a bit like “the new kid in the lunchroom,” uncertain of where to sit but optimistic that these new relationships will develop over time.
Adapting to the Big 12 also demands a shift in preparation and strategy. While the Pac-12 offered stylistic consistency across its teams, with a more uniform style of play, the Big 12 presents a spectrum of approaches. Each game will require tailored preparations due to the diverse offensive systems the Utes will face. They will need to adjust their defensive and offensive strategies from game to game, adding a layer of complexity to their season.
Despite these changes, the team’s morale remains high, with an air of “humble confidence” surrounding the players and coaching staff. With the season opener against Southern Utah fast approaching on November 4, the Utes are channeling the experience and maturity of a veteran-led roster. Unlike previous seasons where youth was a defining factor, Roberts now has a core group of juniors and seniors who have played in high-stakes games, won pivotal matchups, and faced adversity. This accumulated experience instills a calm yet determined confidence, setting the stage for what Roberts and her players hope will be a competitive season.
The team’s eagerness to begin the season has been amplified by a series of closed-door scrimmages, commonly referred to as “secret” scrimmages in college basketball. Leveraging their Pac-12 connections, the Utes arranged preseason scrimmages with former conference opponents, including UCLA. These scrimmages, as Roberts explained, are an essential part of the team’s preparation. “Last year, we played two exhibition games and won by a lot, but we hadn’t been tested. Then, when we faced Baylor, we weren’t ready for the challenge,” Roberts recalled. Determined to avoid a similar scenario, she and her coaching staff prioritized preseason matchups that would challenge the team, giving them a taste of the adversity they’ll face in the regular season.
For Roberts, these rigorous nonconference preparations aren’t just about winning early games. They’re about positioning the Utes for success in the NCAA tournament. The coach is intent on securing quality nonconference wins to improve Utah’s tournament seeding. Higher seeds increase the team’s chances of advancing deeper into the tournament, which remains a primary goal. “We want to get as high a seed as we can,” Roberts stated. Scheduling formidable opponents early in the season allows the Utes to gauge their strengths and areas for improvement, readying them for the high stakes of postseason play.
The team’s emphasis on preseason intensity reflects Roberts’s broader coaching philosophy. By facing challenging opponents in these “secret” scrimmages, the Utes gain valuable insights into their play style, resilience, and teamwork. The players build confidence, knowing they have already faced and overcome tough situations. As Roberts points out, “Seeing some adversity before games that count is invaluable.” It prepares her athletes for the real pressures of the season, where every game impacts their record and tournament eligibility.
As they prepare to open the season, the Utes are fueled by excitement and readiness. Roberts’s leadership has guided them through a transformative journey, and now, with a seasoned lineup and strategic approach, Utah women’s basketball is equipped to navigate the Big 12’s challenges. The team enters this new era with the lessons of the past, a clear vision for the future, and the shared determination to excel on a bigger stage.