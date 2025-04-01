Disappointing end for the Runnin’ Utes: 3 takeaways from Utah’s loss to Butler in the College Basketball Crown
The Utah Runnin’ Utes have officially entered the Alex Jensen Era.
Instead of playing at least one more game under interim head coach Josh Eilert, Utah’s season came to a painful end when it blew a double-digit lead in the second half and lost 86-84 to the Butler Bulldogs in the College Basketball Crown at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Monday.
The Utes (16-17) were in control for most of the first 25 minutes and had a 60-49 lead. But they suddenly went cold as Butler (15-19) went on a 19-5 run to take a 71-67 lead with just less than eight minutes left.
Utah got back into it behind Keanu Dawes and Gabe Madsen. The lead see-sawed until it was finally tied at 84-84 after Madsen made his third 3-pointer in a span of about just more than two minutes.
Each team missed a shot and Butler’s Pierre Brooks came up with a defensive rebound. Butler called a timeout with 12 seconds left to set up a play. The Bulldogs cleared out and Brooks drove the lane against Madsen for the winning layup with 3.2 seconds left. After a Utah timeout, Ezra Asuar heaved a desperation shot that hit off the back of the rim.
And just like that, a difficult season ended. Utah lost its last four games and eight of 11.
Dawes had 19 points and 11 rebounds while Madsen scored 17 and Asuar 15.
Brooks had 22 points and nine boards for Butler, which moves on to play Boise State. Finley Bizjack scored 16.
One of the Butler players made the “pay me” gesture with both hands after the win.
The winner of the 16-team College Basketball Crown will receive an NIL package of $300,000, with the runner-up taking home $100,000. The semifinal losers get $50,000 apiece.
Here are three takeaways from Utah’s season-ending loss.
The new coaching era begins
This was the last game for Eilert, who took over after Craig Smith was fired in late February. Jensen, the former Utes star, was hired on March 6, formally introduced on March 17 and will take over full-time once the NBA season ends for the Dallas Mavericks, where he’s an assistant to Jason Kidd.
Jensen has spent about 10 hours a week focusing on the Utes while finishing the season with the Mavericks. He’s already hired an assistant coach and a general manager.
At least seven players have already entered the transfer portal and that number is expected to grow as Jensen continues to shape the program with the ultimate goal of getting back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.
Momentum swing
The Utes had a good flow in the first half, using 3-pointers and a strong inside game. Dawes scored eight straight points and Zach Keller buried a 3 to give Utah a 41-33 lead. Butler closed to 46-42 at halftime.
Utah quickly pushed the lead to double digits early in the second half as Butler struggled with air-balled 3’s and a mind-boggling seven missed layups.
But all of a sudden the Bulldogs, playing up to the “Dawgs” nickname on the front of their jerseys, used a 10-0 run to tie it at 62. They kept pushing until it was 71-67 with 7:46 left. Madsen and Asuar pulled the Utes back into it, but they could never take more than a one-point lead.
There were 13 lead changes and 10 ties.
The portal guys
Dawes is one of at least seven Utes players known to have entered the transfer portal. The others are Lawson Lovering, Jake Wahlin, Hunter Erickson, Miro Little, Jayden Teat and Ayomide Bamisile.
It’s expected that they’ll be joined by others.
Madsen was in his fifth year of eligibility.