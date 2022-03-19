Skip to main content
2022 NFL Draft Profile: Devin Lloyd

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Devin Lloyd

Draft Analysis of former Utah linebacker and NFL prospect Devin Lloyd

Draft Analysis of former Utah linebacker and NFL prospect Devin Lloyd

Devin Lloyd

Height: 6-3

Weight: 237

Position: Linebacker

Devin Lloyd had his best season this past year at Utah, finishing with 110 tackles (team-high, third in the Pac-12), 22 for loss and seven sacks. He also recorded four interceptions (team-high), two of which were returned for touchdowns. He was a two-time Butkus Award finalist in 2020 and 2021 and a consensus All-American. 

Overall, Lloyd can be considered Utah’s best linebacker of all time as he finished his career with 43 tackles for loss (fourth-most in program history), tied for second-most tackles for loss in a season with 22, is one of just six Utes all-time with three plus career interception return touchdowns and earned 10 career All-America accolades, including eight First Team honors in 2021.

Strengths

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lloyd can play all the linebacker positions and is outstanding in pass coverage. In addition, he knows how to make on the fly adjustments in his coverage. Lloyd plays physically and knows how to use his hands when shedding blockers against the run. The linebacker is a good form tackler and has a good back-side burst to get to the football. Lloyd also had good tackling technique, does not get reckless and seems to always find a way to be involved in stopping the football. He also has good pass-rushing skills and could be used as an effective blitzer.

Weaknesses

It’s certainly tough to find weaknesses in Lloyd’s game, but like any NFL prospect, nobody is perfect. At times, Lloyd can be found flat-footed and will occasionally lunge to make tackles rather than keeping his feet. Also, sometimes Lloyd takes on blocks with his body instead of his hands. Finally, in some situations, Lloyd had trouble with run fits in a zone-blocking scheme.

Outlook

Lloyd could very well be a top ten pick in the NFL Draft as teams can plug him in many positions right away with his versatility. In addition, with the NFL being more of a passing league, Lloyd's pass coverage ability will make him a hot commodity. Although Lloyd's struggles are reading blocks in the running game at times, his pass rush and coverage ability will make Lloyd an asset. Wherever he goes, Lloyd should start right away and make an immediate impact as an elite defender.

Facebook - @UtahSI

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @sportsillustrated_utah

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Screen Shot 2022-03-18 at 6.27.58 PM
Basketball

No. 7 Utah demolishes No. 10 Arkansas, advances to round of 32

By Brogan Houston17 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-18 at 1.36.24 AM
Football

Utah's early enrollees to keep an eye on: offense

By Cole BagleyMar 18, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-16 at 11.50.20 PM
Football

Three questions to consider going into Utah's spring camp

By Cole BagleyMar 17, 2022
IMG_1405
Other Sports

New Utah Women’s Rugby team has huge goals for 2022 season

By Jared DannMar 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-15 at 11.18.06 PM
Football

Utes on the rise: Cornerback Faybian Marks

By Cole BagleyMar 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-14 at 10.07.01 PM
Football

2022 NFL Draft Profile: TJ Pledger

By LaMarr FieldsMar 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-13 at 4.51.50 PM
Recruiting

2024 Utah commit Kobe Boykin is excited to join a 'top 10 team'

By Cole BagleyMar 14, 2022
Utah women's basketball players No. 22 Jenna Johnson and No. 10 Dru Gylten.
Basketball

Utes dancing as No. 7 seed, will play Arkansas in first-round of NCAA Tournament

By Brogan HoustonMar 13, 2022