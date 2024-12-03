2025 three-star Texas defensive back Deon Mays commits to Utah
Utah football continues to make waves on the recruiting trail, securing a commitment from Arlington, Texas cornerback Deon Mays on Monday. Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 175 pounds, Mays is a dynamic defensive back whose stellar senior season has propelled his recruitment to new heights. In the last month, Mays garnered offers from Utah, BYU, and San Diego State, while also attracting interest from Kansas, Oklahoma State, and Vanderbilt. His official visit to Utah over the weekend solidified his decision, with the Utes impressing him after their season-ending victory.
Mays is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 136 cornerback in the class and one of the top 250 players in Texas. His commitment highlights Utah’s growing emphasis on recruiting in Texas since joining the Big 12. Mays is the fifth Texan to commit to Utah’s 2025 class, reflecting the program’s strategic expansion into the talent-rich state.
What sets Mays apart is his exceptional speed. A standout track athlete, he has clocked wind-aided 100-meter times of 10.43 and 10.58 seconds and wind-legal times of 10.56 and 10.59. As a Texas 6A regional qualifier in both the 100-meter and 4x200 relay, Mays brings elite athleticism that will immediately bolster Utah’s defensive backfield. His speed makes him one of the fastest players in the program from day one.
Mays’s on-field performance also underscores his potential. He recorded 33 tackles, one interception, and two pass breakups during his senior season. His film showcases strong coverage skills, impressive body control, and a solid foundation on which Utah’s coaching staff, led by cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah, can build.
Utah has excelled in identifying and developing late-rising prospects like Mays, and his commitment adds depth to an already promising defensive back class. He's poised to compete for early playing time, leveraging his natural athleticism and growing football acumen. The Utes’ future in the Big 12 looks bright as they continue to stack talent like Mays, further solidifying their presence on the national stage.