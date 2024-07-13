2025 three-star two-way player Mana Carvalho commits to Utah
The Utah Utes are continuing their impressive streak on the recruiting trail with the latest addition of three-star athlete Mana Carvalho from Laie (HI) Kahuku to their 2025 recruiting class.
Carvalho is the 13th addition from last month's visitors and the fifteenth overall for this recruiting cycle. Kyle Whittingham's football program has prioritized Carvalho for some time, hosting him on multiple visits, including an official one a few weeks ago.
Carvalho's commitment is significant for several reasons. He had narrowed his choices to Arizona, Boise State, Nevada, and Utah before ultimately choosing the Utes, announcing his decision on Friday night. His connection to the program is strong, with his father, Stewart Carvalho, having played for Utah, and his older brother Kainoa set to join the team after his church mission. Unlike his brother, Mana plans to enroll early next January.
Standing at 6-foot and weighing 170 pounds, Carvalho is known for his explosive athleticism and versatility. He is projected to play various positions on both sides of the ball, with his skill set fitting best on the defensive side, particularly in the slot due to his elite quickness and toughness. His playmaking instincts suggest he could become a significant impact player for the Utes.
Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Carvalho ranks as the No. 67 athlete in the 2025 class. The Composite Rating, which aggregates industry evaluations, places him as the No. 103 athlete nationally.
"Carvalho is a three-phase athlete who makes plays on both sides of the ball as well as special teams," according to 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins. "As a junior, he scored touchdowns five different ways- rushing, receiving, kick return, punt return and interception. He could play receiver, corner, nickel or safety at the college level and is easily among the most versatile players in the region. In the secondary, he’s a true ball-hawk with excellent ball skills."
With Carvalho’s commitment, the Utes now have a majority on defense with 11 total for 2025. He joins a group featuring quarterback Wyatt Becker, receiver Tavian McNair, tight end Drew Clemens, offensive lineman Soren Shinofield, and several defensive talents such as Nela Tupou, Max Fonoimoana, Karson Kaufusi, and Sione Motuapuaka. This strong recruiting start sets Utah up well as they look to maintain and build on their momentum with the season approaching.