Utah's social team deserves a raise after subtly throwing shade at BYU
The Utah Athletics social media found itself in position to make some noise after Big 12 Media Days and posted a great welcome video with a shot at BYU in the process.
There were a few news and notes for the Utes coming out of Las Vegas this week. Kyle Whittingham's squad was picked as the favorite to win the conference as a newcomer. They were one of four teams receiving first-place votes in the media poll. While it seems like a small detail, Utah was one of the most talked about "Four Corners" teams who will be officially entering the Big 12 on Aug. 2.
Utah's Kyle Whittingham says Colorado "back on the map" because of Deion Sanders
The Utes will be headed back to Vegas to face Miami for the "Battle of the U" in 2027. "This is a tremendous showcase for our football program and our university to open the season on a national stage in the Vegas Kickoff Classic," Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan said in a statement. "We are excited for this opportunity to match up against the Miami Hurricanes, and we extend our thanks to the Las Vegas Bowl and ESPN Events for the invitation."
One of the Big 12's most underrated quarterbacks going into season is Cam Rising. The seventh-year super senior said this would be his final year in Salt Lake City after shooting down the possibility of using his eighth year of eligibility next year. He also had strong words about the Holy War with BYU. "I just wanna go down there and whoop their ass pretty much. That's all I'm focusing on."
Utah opens the season against Southern Utah on Thursday, Aug 29.