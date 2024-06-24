2025 three-star two-way talent JJ Buchanan commits to Utah
Kyle Whittingham and the Utes snagged another recruit for next year's class. JJ Buchanan made it official by announcing he would be Salt Lake City bound on Sunday.
The three-star athlete from Henderson (Nev.) Coronado took an official visit to Utah this weekend and didn't waste any time. Buchanan is one of the top two-way standouts in the 2025 class. He becomes the ninth player on the book for the Utes, who are stocking up before officially heading to the Big 12 next month.
Buchanan expressed his confidence in the Utah coaching staff and their ability to develop NFL talent. "I think the coaches are genuine and I believe what they believe in and what they are saying," Buchanan told 247Sports. He highlighted Utah's history of producing NFL players, believing that the program will best position him to achieve his ultimate goal of reaching the next level. The coaching staff anticipates Buchanan making an immediate impact on the field.
Buchanan had offers on the table from Cal, Boise State, Colorado State, UNLV, Oregon State, and others. What sold him on Utah was the outstanding culture with Whittingham and his staff, along with knowing how to use his talents.
"They are open to me playing both sides of the ball and said when I get there I can choose where I go so to start off I'll most likely be in the offense."
Buchanan is ranked as the nation's No. 85 athlete and No. 8 overall prospect in Nevada for the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. He has a unique skill set to go both ways, which will help expand his football IQ and become more of an asset for the Utes.
Buchanan's commitment to Utah marks a significant addition to the Utes' future recruiting class, bringing in a dynamic and versatile player capable of making a substantial impact.