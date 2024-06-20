Cam Rising has option to play an eighth year at Utah
Utah quarterback Cam Rising is about to enter his seventh season of college football. Remarkably, if he chooses, this year doesn't have to be his last in Salt Lake City.
Rising has the option to play an eighth and final season in 2025 due to a proposed settlement agreement of a lawsuit between the NCAA and the United States Justice Department. This agreement would restore one year of college eligibility to players who were required to sit out a season due to the transfer eligibility rule during or since the 2019-20 academic year.
Rising has had a significant impact on Utah's football program since becoming the starting quarterback. The Texas transfer brought with him not only his talent but also a resilient and determined mindset that has resonated deeply with his teammates. Rising’s influence was immediately felt during the 2021 season with a Pac-12 championship.
Despite initial setbacks, including injuries that limited his play, he quickly demonstrated his leadership on and off the field. His ability to stay composed under pressure and his knack for making crucial plays have been vital in many of Utah's victories. Rising’s performance against tough opponents showcased his resilience and capacity to execute in high-stakes situations.
Beyond his heroics, Rising has been a pivotal figure in fostering team cohesion and morale. His dedication to the game and his teammates has set a standard within the program. Known for his work ethic and positive attitude, Rising has earned the respect of coaches, teammates, and fans. His leadership extends beyond the gridiron, as he has become a mentor to younger players, helping them adapt to the rigors of college football and embodying the values of the Utah football culture.
Rising, 25, and every other Division I athlete already had an extra year of eligibility due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The NCAA granted everyone one more year, and many around the country took advantage of it, including Rising. He would be the same age as Utah's Devaughn Vele, who was oldest available player in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Utes wide receiver was drafted by the Denver Broncos at the age of 26.
The Justice Department’s antitrust division joined a lawsuit in January and alleged the transfer rule “limited competition for college athletes and restricted their ability to transfer to colleges and universities that provided better educational and athletic opportunities for them.” The lawsuit also included 10 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.
The proposed settlement would also force the NCAA to no longer enforce its transfer eligibility Rule or any similar rule “requiring a Division I student-athlete to maintain a period of residence or otherwise refrain from competition solely because of a transfer between NCAA member institutions.” Part of the reason Rising opted to play in 2024 was because of an injury that kept him out of the entire 2023 season.