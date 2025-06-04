4-star Utah football recruiting target shares photos from official visit
The last weekend in May marked the beginning of a pivotal recruiting stretch for the Utah football program.
Several star-studded high school players descended upon Salt Lake City for their official and unofficial visits with Kyle Whittingham's coaching staff, including 2026 and 2027 recruits alike.
One of the Utes' high-priority targets in the class of 2026, Chance Collins, was among the blue-chippers who recently spent some time on Utah's campus. During his recruitment, the four-star safety prospect has received 20 Division-I scholarships. But based on the photos from his latest Utah visit that he shared on X this week, the Utes probably feel better about where they stand with Collins in comparison to his other pursuers.
Who is Chance Collins?
Collins is a 6-foot-tall, 185-pound prospect who plays at Mansfield High School (Texas).
Boasting elite speed, with a time of 10.76 seconds in the 100-meter dash earlier this spring to show for it, Collins is adept at tracking down ball carriers and making plays in the passing game, reading his opposing quarterback's eyes to determine where the ball might go next. He's ranked by 247Sports Composite as the No. 34 safety and No. 375 recruit nationally in the 2026 class.
Collins' trip with Utah was the second official visit of his recruitment; he's also seen Oklahoma State recently. He has additional visits lined up with Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and Texas A&M. Collins will release his finalists in late June before making his decision during the first week of July, according to 247Sports.
Also worth monitoring in regard to Collins' recruitment: Utah has two of his high school teammates on its roster in safety Nate Tilmon and defensive tackle Dilan Battle. Also, Utah's starting safeties Tao Johnson and Rabbit Evans are set to depart after the 2025-26 campaign, opening a spot in the secondary for Collins to potentially fill.
Who's in Utah's 2026 recruiting class?
Utah has landed two commits in the 2026 class, with the latest coming from three-star linebacker prospect LaGary Mitchell Jr. The Meridian High School (Idaho) product is joined by Preston Pitts, a three-star edge rusher from Clear Falls High School (Texas). The Utes did have a commitment from 6-foot-5 tight end prospect Colby Simpson, though he recently reopened his recruitment.