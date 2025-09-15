Betting lines, point spread for Utah vs. Texas Tech Week 4 college football game
A top-20 showdown between Utah and Texas Tech is set to headline college football's Week 4 slate.
With Fox's Big Noon Kickoff broadcast crew in town, the Utes will look to defend their home field against the Red Raiders in a battle featuring two of the Big 12's most high-powered offenses.
Oddsmakers from FanDuel Sportsbook set the betting line for Saturday's matchup from Rice-Eccles Stadium following the conclusion of Week 3, with Utah checking in as the slight betting favorite over Texas Tech.
Fresh off a hard-fought victory over Wyoming, the Utes (3-0) opened as a 3.5-point favorite over the Red Raiders, who also seek a 4-0 start to the season after sweeping their nonleague schedule.
It'd be the fourth straight week for the Utes in which they entered as the betting favorite, while the Red Raiders would be seen as the underdogs for the first time in the 2025 campaign. Both squads covered the spread in their first three games.
Utah managed to remain perfect against the spread with a backdoor cover in its victory over Wyoming on Saturday. After leading just 3-0 at halftime, the Utes rattled off four consecutive scoring drives in the second half, including a 6-play, 75-yard drive capped off by an 11-yard rush from Hunter Andrews to make it 31-6 with just over a minute to play in regulation. That helped Utah cover the 23.5-point spread.
Texas Tech, meanwhile, didn't have much trouble covering the 24-point spread on its contest against the Beavers, as quarterback Behren Morton threw for four touchdown passes to put his squad up 45-0 before a pair of late scores from Oregon State made it a 45-14 final from Lubbock, Texas.
The Red Raiders, who crossed the 60-point threshold in their first two wins of the season over Arkansas Pine-Bluff (67-7) and Kent State (62-14), led the Big 12 in scoring heading into Week 4 with 58.0 points per game. Utah wasn't too far behind at 45.7 points per game. The teams also ranked No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, in total offense leading up to their much-anticipated contest from Salt Lake City.
Here's a closer look at the betting odds and point spread from FanDuel.
Utah vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Utah: -3.5 (-120)
- Texas Tech: +3.5 (-102)
Moneyline:
- Utah: -178
- Texas Tech: +146
Total: 56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Utah vs. Texas Tech betting trends
Utah
- Record against spread: 3-0
- Moneyline: 3-0
- Over-under: 2-1
Texas Tech
- Record against spread: 3-0
- Moneyline: 3-0
- Over-under: 2-1
- Percentage of bets on spread: Texas Tech (63%)
Utah vs. Texas Tech How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 20
- Game Time: 9 a.m. PT/10 a.m. MT
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- How to watch (TV): Fox
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.