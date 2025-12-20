Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Miami vs Texas A&M CFP First Round
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an excellent opportunity to wager on Saturday's College Football Playoff First Round matchup between Miami and Texas A&M. This up to $2,000 in FanCash welcome offer provides daily protection for your first 10 days of betting. New customers can explore various sportsbook promos while enjoying this exciting CFP clash on December 20.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Miami vs Texas A&M betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $200 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days. You must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day starting from account creation. If your daily bet loses, Fanatics Sportsbook returns the full stake up to $200 in FanCash within 72 hours.
For example, if you bet $150 on Miami to cover the spread against Texas A&M and the Hurricanes fail to cover, you'll receive $150 in FanCash. Alternatively, if you wager $75 on Texas A&M's total points over and the Aggies fall short, you'll get back $75 in FanCash. The key terms include:
- Daily wagers must be $1 minimum with odds -500 or longer.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day, up to $2,000 total over 10 days.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Only losing wagers qualify for FanCash returns.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and doesn't require a promo code. Follow these steps to begin wagering on the Miami vs Texas A&M CFP First Round game:
- Click any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website and download the mobile app.
- Complete registration by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your account through email authentication and make a minimum $10 deposit.
- Place your first $1+ wager on any market with odds -500 or longer, such as Miami vs Texas A&M betting options.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake within 72 hours.
- Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your potential $2,000 in FanCash.
For more details about this welcome offer and platform features, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing users throughout the college football season. Current customers can discover daily profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions in the 'Promos' section of the Fanatics Sportsbook app. These rotating bonuses complement the new-user welcome offer and provide additional value for regular bettors on games like the upcoming CFP matchups.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.