Betting odds, point spread for Utah vs. Baylor Week 12 college football game
The last seven weeks have been quite a roller coaster ride for the Utah football team.
Since its bounce-back win over West Virginia in late September, the Utes have been faced with adversity in a close loss to the team down south, only to rebound again in dominant fashion to keep their College Football Playoff aspirations in tact heading down the stretch of the regular season.
It's also worth noting Kyle Whittingham and company haven't had to travel outside the state for a game in nearly two months, with three of their last four coming from the comforts of Rice-Eccles Stadium.
That trend ends Saturday, though, as Utah (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) will venture down to Waco, Texas, looking to keep its Big 12 title hopes alive in a matchup against Baylor (5-4, 3-3 Big 12).
While the Utes continue their quest for a spot in the 12-team playoff, the Bears must settle for a role as a potential spoiler during their Week 12 contest.
Being led by perhaps the best quarterback-running back duo in the Big 12 in Sawyer Robertson (No. 5 in the Football Bowl Subdivision this season with 2,780 passing yards) and Bryson Washington (top 50 in rush yards in 2024) created quite the buzz around Baylor heading into the season, though the tides quickly began to turn on head coach Dave Aranda following a 2-3 start to league play. Back-to-back losses had some members of the media, including the student newspaper, the Baylor Lariat, questioning whether a coaching change should be in order.
The Bears rebounded with a convincing 30-3 victory over UCF on Nov. 1, improving their Big 12 record to 3-3 with wins over Oklahoma State (1-8, 0-6 Big 12), Kansas State (4-5, 3-3 Big 12) and the Knights (4-5, 1-5 Big 12).
Still searching for a signature win, the Bears would greatly improve their résumé with an upset over the Utes. Utah has won four of its last five in wire-to-wire fashion and boasts the No. 3 rushing attack in the country heading into Week 12, averaging 267.1 yards on the ground while averaging 5.9 per carry.
Given the Utes' dominance over the last two months, they head into Saturday's tilt as a 9.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Odds, Spread and Total for Utah vs. Baylor
Spread:
- Utah: -9.5 (-115)
- Baylor: +9.5 (-105)
- Percentage of bets on spread: Utah, 80%
Moneyline:
- Utah: -365
- Baylor: +285
Total: 60.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Utah vs. Baylor Betting Stats
Utah
- Against the spread overall: 7-2
- Against the spread with equal rest: 4-2
- Against the spread away from home: 3-1
- Moneyline: 7-2
- Over-under: 6-3
- The total has hit the "over" in four of last five games
Baylor
- Against the spread overall: 2-7
- Against the spread at home: 1-4
- Against the spread as underdogs: 1-3
- Against the spread with equal rest: 0-4
- Moneyline: 5-4
- Over-under: 5-4
How to watch Utah vs. Baylor
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 15
- Game Time: 4 p.m. PT/5 p.m. MT
- Where: McLane Stadium | Waco, Texas
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2