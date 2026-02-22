FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for Sunday's NBA Slate
New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth $100 in bonus bets by wagering $5 on Sunday's NBA slate. The Feb. 22 promotion features premium matchups including Cavaliers-Thunder, Nuggets-Warriors, and Celtics-Lakers. Bettors can explore additional sportsbook promos for enhanced value.
How the FanDuel promo code bonus works for Sunday's NBA games
The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no promotional code for activation. New customers simply deposit $5 and place an initial wager on any available market, including Sunday's compelling NBA matchups. If your qualifying bet wins, FanDuel awards $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying wager required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount not returned with winnings from bonus bet usage.
- FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app download necessary for bonus activation.
Consider wagering on the Cavaliers-Thunder showdown, where Cleveland's impressive season meets Oklahoma City's championship aspirations. If you place $5 on the Cavaliers at +150 odds and they win, you receive your $12.50 payout plus $100 in bonus bets. Should the Thunder prevail instead, you lose only your initial $5 stake without receiving bonus bets.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim FanDuel sign-up bonus for Sunday's NBA action
Claiming your FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes before Sunday's tip-offs.
- Register your new FanDuel account and download the mobile app.
- Make your initial deposit of at least $5 into your account.
- Place a $5 qualifying wager on any NBA market, including Nuggets-Warriors or Celtics-Lakers.
- Receive $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.
Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for detailed sportsbook analysis.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel regularly provides ongoing promotions beyond the new-user welcome bonus. Existing customers can access daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions through the app's dedicated Promotions tab. These offers frequently target popular NBA games and provide enhanced value for regular bettors.
Sunday's slate presents excellent opportunities to utilize various FanDuel promo codes and promotional offers across multiple high-profile matchups.
FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.