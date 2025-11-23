Betting odds, point spread for Utah vs. Kansas Big 12 college football game
Oddsmakers didn't seem fazed by how Utah managed to escape with a win over Kansas State on Saturday, despite the fact the Utes trailed by double-digits multiple times while looking inept against the Wildcats' run game.
After rallying from down 12 in the fourth quarter to beat Kansas State, 51-47, as 16.5-point favorites going in, Utah (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) were heavily favored in the opening lines for their Week 14 contest against Kansas.
FanDuel Sportsbook listed Utah as a 13.5-point favorite for Friday's 10 a.m. MT kickoff from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, where the Utes will look to maintain eligibility for the Big 12 championship game as they take on Jalon Daniels and the Jayhawks (5-6, 3-5 Big 12).
Kansas squandered an opportunity to clinch a spot in a bowl game in Week 13 with a 38-14 loss to Iowa State, which came in as a 3.5-point underdog. Daniels posted his worst quarterback rating of the season, completing 56.5% of his passes for 154 yards and an interception during the Jayhawks' fourth loss in a six-week span.
Friday would mark the second time Kansas went into a Big 12 game as a double-digit underdog. The Jayhawks were 14-point underdogs before losing to Texas Tech by 25 on Oct. 11.
Utah, meanwhile, has been favored by at least 9.5 points in each of its last four games. The Utes easily covered in their decisive wins over Colorado (53-7), Cincinnati (45-14) and Baylor (55-28) prior to Saturday's close call against the Wildcats, who nearly pulled off an upset while rushing for a program-record 472 yards.
Friday's tilt will also play a crucial role in determining the Big 12 championship game. Utah would need to take care of business against Kansas, plus have BYU defeat UCF; Arizona State beat Arizona; and (perhaps the most unlikely outcome of them all) West Virginia pull off an upset over Texas Tech for the Utes to punch their ticket to Arlington, Texas, for the Dec. 6 conference title game.
Odds, Spread and Total for Utah vs. Kansas
Spread:
- Utah: -13.5 (-110)
- Kansas: +13.5 (-110)
Moneyline:
- Utah: -580
- Kansas: +420
Total: 59.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Utah Betting Stats
Utah
- Against the spread overall: 8-3
- Against the spread away from home: 4-1
- Moneyline: 9-2
- Over-under: 8-3
- The total has hit the "over" in four of the Utes' five road games
Kansas
- Against the spread overall: 4-7
- Against the spread as underdogs: 1-3
- Against the spread at home: 2-4
- Moneyline: 5-6
- Over-under: 5-6
How to watch Utah vs. Kansas
- Date: Friday, Nov. 22
- Game Time: 9 a.m. PT/10 a.m. MT
- Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium | Lawrence, Kansas
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.