Betting odds, point spread for Utah vs. Kansas State college football game
Oddsmakers thought highly of Utah as it headed into its Week 13 matchup against Kansas State, with the opening line for Saturday's contest heavily favoring the Utes after their decisive win over Baylor the previous weekend.
Coming off a 55-28 victory from Waco, Texas, Utah (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) was tabbed as a 16.5 point favorite in the initial betting lines for its final home game of the 2025 season, indicating FanDuel Sportsbook didn't foresee the Utes being challenged by the Wildcats (5-5, 4-3 Big 12) going into their 2 p.m. MT kickoff.
Utah was a 14-point favorite in the lead up to its Oct. 25 matchup against Colorado. If the opening line for its Week 13 tilt held up in time for kickoff, it would be the widest spread for a Utes' Big 12 game this season.
The Wildcats weren't a double-digit underdog in any of their previous 10 games of the 2025 regular season. They went into a Week 12 affair at Oklahoma State as a 20-point favorite, though they couldn't cover the spread after coming away from Stillwater, Oklahoma, with a 14-6 victory.
The Wildcats defense was a bright spot for head coach Chris Klieman during their slugfest with the Cowboys, who committed five turnovers and were held to just 284 total yards of offense in their first home loss to Kansas State since 2017.
Kansas State headed into the Saturday before Thanksgiving looking to carry over its momentum on the defensive side of the ball in hopes of slowing down the Football Bowl Subdivision's No. 2 rushing attack. The Utes' 380 rushing yards against the Bears improved their season average to 278.4, trailing only Navy (308.2) in that category.
The Wildcats ranked No. 10 in the Big 12 against the run, yielding 152.2 yards per game after allowing the Cowboys to rush for 147 yards. Oklahoma State entered the game with 126.9 rushing yards per game.
Odds, Spread and Total for Kansas State vs. Utah
Spread:
- Utah: -16.5 (-118)
- Kansas State: +16.5 (-104)
Moneyline:
- Utah: -900
- Kansas State: +590
Total: 53.5 (Over -105/Under -105)
Kansas State vs. Utah Betting Stats
Utah
- Against the spread overall: 8-2
- Against the spread at home: 4-1
- Moneyline: 8-2
- Over-under: 7-3
- The total has hit the "over" in five of last six games
Kansas State
- Against the spread overall: 4-6
- Against the spread as underdogs on the road: 2-0
- Against the spread vs. ranked opponents: 0-2
- Moneyline: 5-5
- Over-under: 6-4
How to watch Kansas State vs. Utah
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Game Time: 1 p.m. PT/2 p.m. MT
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium | Salt Lake City
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.