Brant Kuithe NFL Draft 2025 prospect profile
Brant Kuithe – Tight end
School: Utah
Hometown: Katy, TX
Class: Senior
Height: 6’2
Weight: 236
40 Time: TBD
Overview:
Brant Kuithe is an intriguing NFL prospect with notable concerns. At 25 years old, he is considered undersized for a traditional tight end, weighing around 230 pounds. His most productive collegiate season came in 2021, but injuries have been a significant obstacle, particularly his complete absence from the 2023 season. Despite these setbacks, Kuithe remains a highly skilled pass-catching tight end who excels in finding soft spots in zone coverage and creating separation on choice routes.
What sets Kuithe apart is his ability to make plays after the catch. His agility, combined with deceptive athleticism, makes him a consistent threat in the open field. He has strong hands and an uncanny knack for breaking tackles, often resembling a large slot receiver more than a traditional in-line tight end. His blocking ability, while not elite, is more than adequate. He engages willingly, and his technique is sound, though his size raises concerns about his effectiveness against NFL-level defenders.
The biggest question for NFL scouts is whether Kuithe can add weight without losing his agility. If he can maintain his current playstyle at 245-250 pounds while staying healthy, he could transform into a highly valuable weapon in the right offensive system. His versatility as a receiver and willingness to block make him an appealing prospect, but durability remains the key factor in determining his professional success. If he can stay on the field, Kuithe has the potential to carve out a productive NFL career.
Strengths:
- When healthy, he has been very productive as a pass catcher
- Above average leverage as a blocker
- A very crafty route runner
- Slippery and difficult to take down after the catch
- Great effort as a blocker, especially down field
- Can create separation with his quickness and long speed
Weaknesses:
- Will be one of the oldest rookies, over 30 after initial contract
- Small sample size, 13 games in the last 3 years due to injury
- Makes difficult catches, but can drop easier ones
- Is not a ‘fighter’ for the ball, contested catches at the next level could be a concern
- Less effective when blocking stronger EDGE players
NFL Comparison:
TE Tyler Conklin
Draft Projection:
Kuithe’s size, 6’2 and 236 pounds, as well as his injury history are going to hurt his draft stock. As a ‘move’ TE in a creative offensive system he is still an intriguing prospect. If he can wow scouts at the Combine, pass the medical, do well in the drills, and run a sub 4.7 forty time, his strengths could outweigh his weaknesses enough to hear his name called most likely on Day 3. If a team falls in love with how they can use him, while not fearful of the injuries, he could go as early as late in third round.