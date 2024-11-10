Utah TE Brant Kuithe suffers season-ending injury
Utah Utes’ standout tight end Brant Kuithe will miss the remainder of the season following a significant injury suffered during Saturday night’s heated "Holy War" rivalry against the ninth-ranked BYU Cougars.
Kuithe left the field early in the third quarter and later reappeared on the sideline in street clothes, signaling the end of his game and, as it turns out, his season. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed the news, expressing regret for Kuithe, who has fought through substantial adversity during his college career.
“We lost Kuithe. Unfortunately, he’s out for the year and unfortunately, it looks serious,” Whittingham said. “I feel bad for Brant. He’s battled through so much adversity since he’s been here, and yeah, that’s too bad.”
Kuithe, a sixth-year senior, has been one of Utah’s most productive tight ends since joining the program in 2018. Known for his versatility, athleticism, and reliability, Kuithe finished his final season with 35 receptions for 505 yards and five touchdowns, marking a strong return after an arduous journey with injuries. He missed most of the 2022 season and the entirety of 2023 due to a torn ACL and complications in his rehabilitation, but he fought his way back for one last campaign with the Utes. This latest setback marks a heartbreaking and likely final chapter in his college career.
The Utes endured a crushing 22-21 defeat to the Cougars in a controversial finish, extending their losing streak in Big 12 play to five games. Without Kuithe, Utah’s offense faces the challenge of filling the void left by one of their most seasoned and consistent playmakers. Kuithe’s injury adds another layer of difficulty for a Utah team that has struggled to find rhythm in conference play.
Kuithe’s legacy remains solid in Salt Lake City. Throughout his career, he embodied resilience, determination, and a team-first mentality. His contributions to the Utah program have made a lasting impact, and while his college career might be over, Kuithe’s influence on his teammates and the Utah football community will endure.