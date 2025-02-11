Britain Covey earns Super Bowl ring as Eagles destroy Chiefs’ three-peat bid
Former Utah Utes star Britain Covey experienced a bittersweet moment as the Philadelphia Eagles secured a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
While Covey was sidelined due to a lingering neck injury, he still earned his first Super Bowl ring in his third NFL season. Though he had been designated to return from injured reserve in the weeks leading up to the game, he was never activated to the 53-man roster.
Despite the disappointment of not being able to suit up, Covey expressed gratitude for his team and the journey that led him to this moment. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he acknowledged the difficulty of missing the biggest game of his career but emphasized his admiration for his teammates and coaches. He described the Eagles’ receiving corps as a close-knit group and praised the leadership within the organization.
Covey joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and has primarily made his mark as a punt returner rather than a receiver. Over his three seasons, he has fielded 68 punts for 771 yards, averaging 11.3 yards per return—well above the league average. In the 2023 season, he led the NFL with nearly 15 yards per punt return, demonstrating his value as a special teams weapon.
Philadelphia’s victory marked the franchise’s second Super Bowl title and its third appearance in the championship game in the past eight seasons. Meanwhile, Kansas City fell short in its quest to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.
The game also set a milestone for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who surpassed Bill Belichick for the most playoff games coached with 45, though he remains three wins behind Belichick’s all-time record of 31.