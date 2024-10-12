Cam Rising being "banged up" leaves Kyle Whittingham needing to make a decision
Cam Rising has faced a challenging season marred by injuries. After missing four weeks due to an unusual hand injury, the Utes veteran QB returned to the field against Arizona State, only to suffer a lower leg injury early in the game. Despite the obvious pain and reduced mobility, Rising chose to stay in the game, determined to lead his team. However, his performance was visibly affected, with off-target throws and a lack of his usual confidence. He completed only 16-of-37 passes, throwing for 209 yards and three interceptions.
"He got rolled up on — that lower leg injury that limited his mobility for the rest of the game," Whittingham said. "And, of course, he's wearing the glove, so we can increase the grip — help the grip on the football — so, yeah, he's banged up.
Coach Kyle Whittingham acknowledged Rising’s struggles, stating that the quarterback wasn’t at 100% due to the leg injury and the lingering effects of his hand injury, which required him to wear a glove to improve his grip on the football. Rising's inability to move effectively and plant his foot hindered Utah’s offensive flow. Whittingham emphasized that Rising’s determination to stay in the game was strong, and there was no serious discussion about benching him for freshman Isaac Wilson.
However, with Rising not at full strength and Utah's offensive woes mounting, questions about the team's future quarterback situation have emerged. Whittingham suggested that the severity of Rising’s injury would determine whether he remains the starter or if Utah looks toward the future with Wilson. Regardless of who is under center, Utah’s offensive issues, particularly in the red zone and play-calling, must be addressed quickly to avoid further spiraling this season.
"We'll have a lot more information, and a lot more idea of how Cam feels tomorrow and the next day," Whittingham said. "Usually, you can play through those things with adrenaline during the heat of the battle, but it's the next day or the day after when they really start to manifest how significant it is or isn't, as the case may be."
Utah returns home to host TCU next Saturday with Rising's status up in the air.