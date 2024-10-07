No. 16 Utah vs. TCU: Game Time and TV announced
The No. 16 Utah Utes are set to host the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, October 19, 2024, in a highly anticipated Big 12 matchup. The game will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN. This will be a key opportunity for Utah to bounce back in the Big 12 standings after coming off a bye week. Head Coach Kyle Whittingham, who will be coaching his 373rd overall game and his 247th as the Utes' head coach, will be looking to lead his team to a strong performance.
Quarterback Cam Rising, who has been sidelined due to injury, will likely make his return during Utah’s Friday night game against Arizona State on October 18, also televised on ESPN. His potential return could provide a much-needed boost for the Utah offense as they prepare to face a struggling TCU team. Rising’s leadership and ability to extend plays will be crucial as the Utes look to regain momentum.
Defensively, Utah has been outstanding, leading the Big 12 in several key categories. They rank first in the conference and fourth in the FBS in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert only 24% of the time. Additionally, Utah leads the Big 12 and ranks second nationally in time of possession, controlling the ball for over 35 minutes per game, which will be a critical factor against TCU.
Where national analysts put Utah in latest bowl projections
On the other side, TCU is reeling from a disappointing loss to Houston, where they were defeated by a backup quarterback, Zeon Chriss. Head coach Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs will be desperate for a bounce-back performance.
The weekend’s full Big 12 slate also includes notable matchups like Oklahoma State vs. BYU on Friday, and on Saturday, games like Colorado vs. Arizona and Kansas State vs. West Virginia.