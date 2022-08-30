Cam Rising: 'Christmas came early, we finally get to play again'

Question: How does the simulated crowd noise help you prepare?

Cameron Rising: "Hopefully it's gonna be pretty similar to what the swamp has to offer and just getting ready for it."

Question: What kind of atmosphere are you expecting?

Cameron Rising: "I mean it's going to be rowdy for sure. They're gonna be there in full force and we're just ready for it and preparing for it...you just gotta take it and run with it pretty much."

Question: Whats it like to have Bryson named as the backup?

Bryson Barnes, Utah Utes Fall Camp. Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Cameron Rising: "He fills that role and does a great job of making sure that he knows what he needs to know. He's communicating with guys. He'll often sees the guy making a mistake and he'll be like, Cam I gotchu, go handle it, so he makes my life easier. I love Bryson. He's smart, just a great football mind. Happy to have him as the backup."

Question: Is Bryson vocal in the room? Asking questions and things like that?

Cameron Rising: "Absolutely. There's an open dialogue. He always has an input."

Question: You consulted Mohamoud Diabate at all on the personnel you're expecting?

Cameron Rising: "Been doing that all summer and just getting the insight wherever I can."

Question: Its a different scheme, do you look at what Florida did last year or Lafayette and what they did?

Cameron Rising: "A little bit of both. You've got to try and combine the personnel with the scheme they're running and just see what they're going to do, but just looking forward to playing so we can finally see it in person."

Question: How important is this season to you because it just seems like you guys have something that could be really special?

Cameron Rising: "It's not worrying about what could be and what should happen. It's just taking it one day at a time and handling everything accordingly."

Question: What is the anticipation like at this point?

Cameron Rising: "Just itching for it. Just want to get out there on the field with the fellas and finally get the ball and play again."

Question: Is this preparation similar to the Rose Bowl in gearing up for this?

Cameron Rising: "It feels like Christmas is coming early and we finally get to play football again. That's all we're really looking forward to."

Question: The chemistry with the receivers, you've had so much time with them under your belt now, just at this point last year, it's probably not even in the same league right?

Cameron Rising: "Yeah, we're above and beyond the chemistry there and just looking forward to putting it on tape."

Question: What do you see from your offensive line? Obviously, it was a slow start last year, you weren't in there, but what are you seeing from them right now that that gives you confidence in that group?

Cameron Rising: "They're working their tails off, they're gonna make sure that they're ready for any situation and just excited to play with them finally."

Question: Why was Ja'Quinden a worthy guy to be the scholarship recipient? Is it as simple as him being a close to Ty and Aaron or is there more to it?

Ja'Quinden Jackson, Utah Utes Fall Camp. Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Cameron Rising:"He's a hard worker. He comes to work with the right mindset each and every day and he just embodies what it what it means to have that 22%, really hone in on getting 22% better. It also helps that he was so close, with both of those guys and I really think that's why he embodies it."

