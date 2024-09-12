Cam Rising's injury status becomes major factor in Utah's CFB Playoff hopes
Utah football fans were given a scare when star quarterback Cam Rising was sidelined during Saturday's game against Baylor due to an injury to his throwing hand. The incident reignited concerns about Rising's ability to stay healthy, an issue that Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham had emphasized throughout the offseason. For the Utes, Rising’s presence on the field is critical, not just for regular season success but also for a potential Big 12 title and a berth in the new 12-team College Football Playoff.
Whittingham's repeated advice to Rising to protect himself has only been partially heeded. The coach acknowledged Rising's fierce competitiveness but expressed a desire for the quarterback to be more cautious. "Not everything," Whittingham said when asked if Rising was doing enough to avoid unnecessary hits. "He’s so competitive. He’s a fierce competitor. ... We’d like to see him be even more cautious and cognizant of staying out of harm’s way."
The hit that forced Rising out of the game raised additional concerns for Whittingham, who believed it should have been penalized. As Rising attempted to evade pressure and throw the ball away, he was knocked into Baylor’s sideline, injuring two fingers on his right hand. Although the X-rays were negative, Rising’s immediate playing status remains uncertain. The situation underscores the risks Rising takes when playing aggressively, a style that has led to similar scenarios in previous games.
If Rising is unable to play, the Utes would likely turn to freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson. However, Wilson’s limited experience and struggles in his first appearances — including a combined 11-of-20 passing for 104 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions — raise concerns about the offense’s effectiveness without their seasoned leader. Whittingham acknowledged that while Wilson shows promise, he’s not yet ready to carry the offensive load in the same way Rising does.
The impact of Rising's absence is clear. In 2023, with Rising sidelined, Utah’s offense struggled, ranking near the bottom of the Pac-12. A similar pattern emerged against Baylor when the Utes were held scoreless in the second half after building a substantial lead with Rising at the helm. Whittingham’s confidence in Wilson’s future development is evident, but the immediate challenge for Utah is navigating games without their star quarterback.
Ultimately, Cam Rising is crucial to Utah’s success and potential playoff aspirations. Whittingham, the fans, and the entire program understand that Rising’s health and performance are the keys to their season. Without him, the path to the College Football Playoff becomes far more uncertain, making his recovery and return to the field paramount for the Utes.