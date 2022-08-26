Cole Bishop is ready to become a primary leader for the Utes

As the University of Utah finalizes preparation for their 2022 season, the defense has had a bit more work to do than the offense this year. After losing notable leaders such as Devin Lloyd, Mika Tafua and Nephi Sewell, along with a few others, the Utes have been searching for new leadership amongst a young group of talented underclassmen. Despite only being a sophomore, safety Cole Bishop is one of those newly appointed leaders who is up for the challenge.

Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (6) jumps on a fumble by Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the second quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. College Football Rose Bowl. Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports.

Looking back at last season, Bishop led all true-freshman with 54 tackles and logged the sixth most stops on the entire squad. Now stepping into his sophomore year, Bishop is on track to not only make an even greater impact on the defensive end, but he's ready to accept a leadership role despite his young age.

"Yeah [I'm ready for that leadership role and responsibility]. You've got RJ Hubert, Clark Phillips, JaTravis, a lot of guys with a lot of experience and last year I got a good bit of experience so I'm ready for whatever role," Bishop said.

As one of Utah's leaders, it becomes his responsibility to usher in any newcomers and help them learn the playbook. While Illinois State transfer Clayton Isbell joins Utah as a junior, Bishop has been busy helping him learn their schemes as quickly as possible.

Cole Bishop, Utah Utes Fall Camp. Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

"We've been in the film room together, out on the field, trying to get footwork, man coverage stuff. Once you know the playbook, things get so much easier so I'm just trying to help him out with that...he's picking it up fast," Bishop explained.

While helping others is certainly an important part of leadership, setting personal goals to push yourself is also critical. As for Bishop, he's focused on improving his man coverage, creating turnovers and continuing to grow.

"Man coverage, just to be as good as I can at that, try not to allow many completions if any," Bishop explained. "I need some interceptions, I didn't get any last year so I'm looking to get a few of those and just keep growing."

Even though the depth chart only reads sophomore, Bishop is incredibly mature for his age and is prepared to lead early on. According to defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, Bishop is even one of those guys that makes you a better coach and sets a perfect example for the program.

"Cole is a stud," Scalley said. "Cole is one that makes you a better coach right? Another guy that is a student of the game, you see him in the study and film all the time. Those are great ambassadors for the University as well."

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes