College football betting odds: Utah Utes emerge as preseason favorites to win Big 12
The Big 12 media days in Dallas generated plenty of storylines and even a touch of drama to keep fans and reporters busy over the next month as they wait for college football to return.
From wild transfer stories to honest discussions about college athletics' new revenue-sharing model, and even some tuneful serenades from Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano mixed in, the past two days in Dallas were full of intrigue for the 16 schools involved.
When sifting through all the coach-speak and countless interviews from Big 12 media day, one plot line remains consistent: the Utes are flying under the radar heading into the 2025-26 campaign.
From ESPN's Adam Rittenberg to Fox Sports' Joe Klatt, some in the national media believe Kyle Whittingham and Utah are poised for a bounce-back season following a 5-7 finish to the 2024 campaign. The Utes return all five of their starters along the offensive line to provide new starting quarterback Devon Dampier with stability up front, while his trusted offensive coordinator Jason Beck looks to revitalize a group that finished outside the top-100 in scoring offense last season.
Media members didn't have a chance to express their opinions through a Big 12 preseason poll, which was axed ahead of this year's media days, though perhaps the latest betting lines from a major U.S. sportsbook will shed light on the expectations the Utes face heading into 2025.
In fact, Utah has emerged as the preseason favorite to win the Big 12 championship this season, according to the latest lines provided by FanDuel Sportsbook. The Utes sit at +500 odds to capture their first Big 12 title, with Kansas State and Arizona State (+600) not far behind in a tie for the second-best odds.
In May, FanDuel had Kansas State, Texas Tech, Utah and Arizona State in a four-way tie for the best Big 12 championship odds at +600. Even with Utah separating itself from the pack, the projected top five teams in the league this season have at-worst +650 odds to win the 2025 conference title.
Here's a look at the rest of the Big 12 championship odds via FanDuel.
2025 Big 12 championship odds (as of July 10)
- Utah: +500
- Kansas State: +600
- Arizona State: +600
- Texas Tech: +650
- Baylor: +650
- TCU: +800
- Iowa State: +1000
- Kansas: +1600
- BYU: +1900
- Cincinnati: +2700
- Houston: +3000
- Colorado: +3300
- West Virginia: +4700
- Oklahoma State: +4900
- Arizona: +5000
- UCF: +6000
