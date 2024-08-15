Damien Alford brings international influence to Utah's receiver room
As the Utah Utes gear up for their season opener on August 29 against Southern Utah, the excitement is building in Fall camp. Among the new faces this year is wide receiver Damien Alford, a transfer from Syracuse who brings a wealth of experience and talent to the team. Originally from Montreal, Canada, Alford has taken a unique path to the Pac-12, having honed his skills in Florida high school football after beginning his career north of the border.
Alford’s journey has not been without its challenges, particularly when it comes to adjusting to the differences between Canadian and American football. Canadian football, with its larger field and end zones, posed an initial hurdle, but playing for Team Canada helped Alford transition smoothly. His experience playing in Dallas for Team Canada provided him with valuable exposure to the American style of play, making his eventual move to Florida and then to Syracuse less daunting.
During his time at Syracuse, Alford proved himself as a reliable wide receiver, accumulating 67 receptions, 1,291 yards, and seven touchdowns over four seasons. His leadership qualities were recognized in his final season when he was named a team captain. Now, as he steps into Utah's wide receiver room, he is ready to contribute both on and off the field.
"I'm going to come out and give my 100 percent every game," Alford told Utah Athletics. "I take blocking to heart. I'm a big receiver, so it's pretty keen to me to be that receiver that's going to block. I can also make big catches, and make plays when it's time to make plays. Just try to be a well-rounded football player."
Alford brings more than just football skills to the Utes. He also brings a rich cultural background, being raised by Caribbean parents in Canada. When asked about what he would cook for a team meal, he mentioned Caribbean dishes like oxtail rice and peas, as well as the Quebecois classic, poutine. Sharing his cultural heritage with his teammates is important to him, as he believes it fosters a deeper connection within the team.
On the field, Alford describes himself as a well-rounded player who gives his all in every game. He takes pride in his blocking ability, an often-overlooked aspect of the wide receiver position, and is eager to make big plays when called upon. His integration into the wide receiver group has been smooth, thanks to the support of his teammates, who have helped him learn the playbook and refine his route-running.
With his combination of experience, leadership, and versatility, Alford is set to make a significant impact on the Utes this season.