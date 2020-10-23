SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Devontae Booker Thriving In His Role As Backup To Josh Jacobs

Ryan Kostecka

Josh Jacobs is one of the premier young running backs in the NFL — and might just be the best of the young group still on first-time contracts.

When the Las Vegas Raiders drafted Jacobs last season, it was with the intention of making him Jon Gruden's bell cow. 

And thus far he's delivered. 

After a very promising rookie campaign, Jacobs is off to a stellar start this season with 377 yards on 106 carries and five touchdowns. But a lot of times, running backs tend to wear down quickly so having a capable backup — something the Raiders didn't have yesterday — is a must.

That's why one of Las Vegas' top priorities was finding a capable backup and contributor to Jacobs was vital.

Enter Devontae Booker, the former Denver Bronco who was wasting away in a crowded backfield of Las Vegas' AFC West rival. He signed a one-year, $1.04-million contract in the offseason to serve as a backup and mentor to Jacobs.

IMG_8830
Devontae Booker, Las Vegas Raiders running backCourtesy of Fresno Bee

“Honestly, when I was in Denver, I didn’t feel like I did get the touches I needed or even just the playing time,” Booker told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’ve been doing this even when I wasn’t. I just continue to keep working. … The only thing I can do is control what I can control. As of right now, I’m loving the team, loving the opportunity I’m getting.”

Through the first four games of the year, Booker was only seeing in action in about 13% of the Raiders offensive snaps. But that all changed in their upset victory over Kansas City two weeks ago.

Booker filled in admirably when relieving Jacobs, finishing a season-high with seven carries for 62 yards, setting up a touchdown in the first quarter. He played in 21% of the offensive snaps against the Chiefs, and because of his role early, Jacobs was fresher at the end of the game and able to bring it home.

“I told (Booker), ‘I’ve got to do a better job. … Getting you more involved in the offense,” Las Vegas running backs coach Kirby Wilson said. “We think we’re on a really good pace right now to do that moving forward. It just took awhile to figure that out.”

Booker is averaging an absurd 7.1 yards per carry on the season, totaling 121 yards on 17 carries, adding five receptions for 34 yards.

He will have a chance to further cement his status on Sunday when the Raiders host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

“It’s good to have a running back that can come in and take advantage of some reps,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said.

usa-today-8194085.0

Prior to his time with the Raiders, Booker was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 136th pick in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft.

After a very promising rookie campaign, he finished his first season playing in all 16 games with six starts, rushing 174 times for 612 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 31 receptions for 265 yards and one touchdown.

But then he struggled mightily over the next three years, as issues holding on to the ball became apparent. He fumbled seven times in his career with the Broncos, before ultimately being replaced in the 2018 season when Denver drafted former Oregon star Royce Freeman and added undrafted free agent Philip Lindsey.

During his final three seasons with the Broncos, Booker appeared in all but three games, but did total 500 rushing yards during that time. So when the Broncos added former Los Angeles Charger Melvin Gordon this offseason, it signaled the end of Booker's time in Denver and forced him to look elsewhere.

Booker starred for the Utes for two seasons. As a junior, he racked up 1,512 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns and another 43 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns. During his senior season, Booker was on pace to surpass those numbers but a knee injury caused him to miss the last quarter of the season — but he was named a semifinalist for the Maxwell and Doak Walker Awards.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lauren McCluskey's Parents and University of Utah Reach Settlement In Lawsuits

After a grueling two years from since their daughter was senselessly murdered, the parents of former Utah athlete Lauren McCluskey and the University of Utah have reached a settlement that honors McCluskey

Ryan Kostecka

by

americanidiot

When/Where/How to watch #ProUtes for Week 7

Former Utes Jaylon Johnson (Los Angeles Rams), Terrell Burgess (Los Angeles Rams) and Devonte Booker (Las Vegas Raiders) will have a chance to make some big plays in primetime for Week 7

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Makes Final Four For Big Time 2021 Prospect Logan Fano

Utah is one step closer to getting a commitment from four-star defensive end Logan Fano, a big-time local prospect from Timpview HS who just released his list of final four schools

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Running Back TJ Green Leaves Program, Enters Transfer Portal

Utah's running back room got a little less crowded following the first scrimmage of fall camp when junior TJ Green announced he was leaving the Utes and entering the NCAA transfer portal

Ryan Kostecka

How Did #ProUtes Fare In Week 6 Of The NFL Season?

Former Utah rookies continue to shine in the NFL as Indianapolis safety Julian Blackmon notched the game-sealing interception in the Colts 31-27 victory over Cincinnati on Sunday

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Football's Leadership Council Announced With 14 Members

When Utah announced its 14-member leadership council on Friday, it came as no surprise that the most respected players on the team came from the offense with 11 players chosen

Ryan Kostecka

Utah's Quarterback Battle Beginning To Take Shape Following Scrimmage

The three-man battle to be Utah's starting quarterback between transfers Jake Bentley and Cam Rising and longtime Ute Drew Lisk has been narrowed to two moving forward the rest of fall camp

Ryan Kostecka

by

SteezyJH

Pac-12 Releases Updated Cancellation Policies, Tiebreaker Scenarios

In the ever-changing landscape of college football — especially for the 2020 season — the Pac-12 announced on Monday that it had updated its cancellation and tiebreaker policies for the 7-game season

Ryan Kostecka

Three Takeaways From Utah's First Scrimmage Of Fall Camp

After speaking with Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on Monday, some of the key takeaways from the team's first scrimmage of camp has been the play of the freshmen on defense and the QB battle

Ryan Kostecka

What Are The Changes To Utah Football Roster For Numbers, Positions And Weight

With Utah's 2020 college football sitting at three weeks away from starting, fall camp is already underway. And with it comes numerous changes to Utah's roster for numbers, positions and listed weights

Ryan Kostecka