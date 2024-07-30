Dorian Singer says Utah has one of the top WR rooms in the nation
Kyle Whittingham and his staff have made a significant addition to the Utah Utes' roster by securing former USC and Arizona receiver Dorian Singer from the transfer portal. This acquisition addresses a critical need for the Utes, who were looking to enhance the talent in their receiver room.
Singer came to Salt Lake City rated as an 89 three-star transfer prospect this cycle, was previously a 92-rated four-star when he moved from Arizona to USC. But that only make him drive harder this time around.
Singer expressed confidence in the Utes' receiver room on the first day of Fall Camp.
“I definitely think we have a top 10 receiver room in the country," Singer said. "It may not look like that on paper, but if you come out here and watch the guys work, you can definitely see that in the way we work and the way we play ball.”
This sentiment is backed by a deep and talented group, including Syracuse transfer Damien Alford and returnees Money Parks, Mycah Pittman, and tight end Landen King.
Cam Rising will benefit from Singer's proven abilities. Singer brings notable production, having recorded a 99.9 PFF grade on throws of 20+ yards in 2022, with 14-of-25 catches for 512 yards and four touchdowns.
Despite a slight dip in production at USC, he maintained a high grade of 91.0 showcasing his reliability and vertical threat capability. His size, at 6-foot and 180 pounds, is complemented by his arm length, offering a substantial catch radius and making him a valuable target downfield. Over the past two seasons, Singer has demonstrated consistency, with only six drops out of 131 targets. His presence will not only bolster Utah's passing attack but also provide mentorship to younger receivers.
The addition of a player of Singer's caliber is poised to change perceptions around Utah's receiving corps and passing game. As Utah integrates Singer into their offense, his impact is anticipated to yield significant benefits, both immediately and in the future.