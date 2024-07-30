Utah's Cam Rising appears to be stronger than ever with more talent around him
As Utah’s fall camp begins, quarterback Cam Rising emphasizes the importance of movement once you cross the red line on the sidelines. At 25, Rising is embarking on his sixth and final fall camp at the University of Utah. After a long wait since his injury in the Rose Bowl Game on January 2, 2023, Rising is eager to return to the field.
Last season, despite participating in fall camp and practicing during the first half, Rising didn’t play due to his ongoing rehab from a severe knee injury. This year, he feels fully recovered and is determined to make a strong comeback. Barring any setbacks, Rising will start for the Utes in their season opener.
Rising’s return is not only significant for him but also for his teammates, like senior tight end Brant Kuithe, who also missed the 2023 season due to knee surgery. The duo is excited to be back together for their final season. Rising will have a plethora of targets, including USC transfer Dorian Singer, Syracuse transfer Damien Alford, and returning players Money Parks, Mycah Pittman, and Landen King.
Singer, who showcased his chemistry with Rising during the spring game, is optimistic about the team’s receiving corps, which he believes is among the top ten in the country. Additionally, former basketball player Caleb Lohner is transitioning to football, adding to the team’s depth.
One key decision for head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff is selecting Rising’s backup from a pool of talented quarterbacks, including sophomore Brandon Rose, freshman Isaac Wilson, and transfer Sam Huard. As camp progresses, offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig will give more reps to the quarterback who shows the most promise.
What Kyle Whittingham said about day one of fall camp in Salt Lake City
Overall, Utah’s fall camp is off to a solid start, with a strong emphasis on smooth execution and injury prevention. The team is focused on their immediate goals, particularly as they prepare for their inaugural season in the Big 12.