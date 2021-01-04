Eleven Former Utes Clinch Berths For NFL Postseason

Led by all-rookie candidates Zack Moss, Julian Blackmon and Jaylon Johnson, 11 former Utes will be heading to the postseason when the NFL begins its wildcard round this weekend

The NFL postseason is finally here, and with it comes the excitement and thrill of hoisting the coveted Lombardi Trophy in early February.

There will be 11 former Utes fighting for that title when the playoffs begin on Saturday with the wild card round, concluding on Sunday.

Running back Zack Moss appears to be the in the best position among his former college mates as Buffalo has secured the AFC's No. 2 seed. Moss will see former teammate Julian Blackmon, a rookie safety with the Indianapolis Colts on the AFC's No. 7 seed.

Dec 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) avoids the tackle attempt of Pittsburgh Steelers safety Marcus Allen (27) during the fourth quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Here are rest of the Utes set to play in the 2021 NFL postseason... all times MT

Zack Moss, RB

Buffalo Bills (13-3), AFC No. 2 seed — vs. Indianapolis; Saturday, Jan. 9 at 11:05 a.m.

Moss finished his rookie season with 461 rushing yards and four touchdowns while adding 95 receiving yards and another score. His five total touchdowns lead all runnings back as he's become a red zone and game-ending threat, not fumbling all season long.



Nate Orchard, DE

Tennessee Titans (12-4), AFC No. 4 seed — vs. Baltimore; Sunday, Jan. 10 at 11:05 a.m.

Orchard will be making his postseason debut after signing to the Titans practice squad on Dec. 19, his different team this season alone. Orchard began the year with Washington, the NFC East champions, jumped to Houston before finishing it with Tennessee.

Tyler Huntley, QB

Baltimore Ravens (11-5), AFC No. 5 seed — vs. Tennessee; Sunday, Jan. 10 at 11:05 a.m.

Huntley is another former Ute making his playoff debut where he will serve as either backup or third-string quarterback to reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. After spending most of the season on the practice squad, injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak allowed Huntley to make NFL debut two weeks ago, where he completed 3-of-5 passes for 15 yards while adding 10 carries for 23 yards in those two games.

Julian Blackmon, S

Indianapolis Colts (11-5), AFC No. 7 seed — vs. Buffalo; Saturday, Jan. 9 at 11:05 a.m

Arguably the most successful rookie of Utah's 2020 draft class, Blackmon was in the running for rookie defensive player of the year for much of the season. He finished the year with 34 tackles (27 solo), six pass deflections, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Hansen, LB

New Orleans Saints (12-4), NFC No. 2 seed — vs. Chicago; Sunday, January 10 at 4:20 p.m.

Hansen will be making entering the postseason after spending most of the season on the practice squad, albeit playing in just two games during the regular season.

Marcus Williams, S

New Orleans Saints (12-4), NFC No. 2 seed — vs. Chicago; Sunday, January 10 at 4:20 p.m.

Williams finished a sensational regular season in which he started every game for the Saints, one of the top secondaries in the league. He finished with 59 tackles (39 solo), seven pass deflections and three interceptions.

Cody Barton, LB

Seattle Seahawks, (12-4), NFC No. 3 seed — vs. Los Angeles Rams; Saturday, January 9 at 2:40 p.m.

Barton will be playing in the postseason for the second consecutive season, both of which with Seattle. He has been a key reserve for the Seahawks this season after the team battled with multiple injuries, finishing with 34 tackles and two forced fumbles,

Alex Smith, QB

Washington Football Team (7-9), NFC No. 4 seed — vs. Tampa Bay; Saturday, January 9 at 6:15 p.m.

The should-be NFL Comeback Player of the Year, Smith has led Washington to a 5-1 record after taking over the starting quarterback role two-thirds into the season. While his story has been well documented, Smith finished the year with 1,582 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's played much better as of late though, and is ready for the playoffs with his third team.

Jan 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Norris, LB

Washington Football Team (7-9), NFC No. 4 seed — vs. Tampa Bay; Saturday, January 9 at 6:15 p.m.

After missing the 2019 season, Norris will be playing in the postseason after appearing in 10 games for the Washington Football team this past season.

Matt Gay, K

Los Angeles Rams (10-6), NFC No. 6 seed — vs. Seattle; Saturday, January 9 at 2:40 p.m.

Gay's tumultuous season will end with a trip to the postseason where he has solidified the kicking situation for the Rams. He signed with the Rams on Nov. 17 after starting the year with Tampa Bay (waived) before joining the Indianapolis practice squad. He's made 14-of-16 field goals (long of 51 yards), while hitting all 16 extra-point attempts.

Jaylon Johnson, DB

Chicago Bears (8-8), NFC No. 7 seed — vs. New Orleans; Sunday, January 10 at 4:20 p.m.

Another former Ute who was in the running for Defensive Rookie of the Year for much of the season, Johnson hasn't quite got the recognition he's probably deserved over the last third of the season. He has started 13 games on the year, finishing with 42 tackles (32 solo) and 15 pass deflections. The question remains though, will Johnson be healthy enough to play against the Saints after missing the final three games of the year with a shoulder injury.

