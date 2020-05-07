AllUtes
FB: Former Utah RB Devontae Booker signs with the Las Vegas Raiders

Ryan Kostecka

It hasn't been the NFL career Devontae Booker was expecting when he was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 136th pick in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft.

Despite a very promising rookie campaign, he finished his first season playing in all 16 games with six starts, rushing 174 times for 612 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 31 receptions for 265 yards and one touchdown.

USATSI_11871163_168386753_lowres

But then he struggled mightily over the next three years, as issues holding on to the ball became apparent. He fumbled seven times in his career with the Broncos, before ultimately being replaced in the 2018 season when Denver drafted former Oregon star Royce Freeman and added undrafted free agent Philip Lindsey.

During his final three seasons with the Broncos, Booker appeared in all but three games, but did total 500 rushing yards during that time. So when the Broncos added former Los Angeles Charger Melvin Gordon this offseason, it signaled the end of Booker's time in Denver and forced him to look elsewhere. 

Booker will get a shot to revive his career after he agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders — and he'll get a chance to play the Broncos twice a year. 

The Raiders' backfield is already crowded as Josh Jacobs returns as the incumbent starter following a stellar rookie season in which he rushed for 1,150 yards and seven scores last year. Las Vegas then drafted Lynn Bowden Jr. in the third round to serve as an all-purpose type of player, while returning veteran pass-catching specialist Jalen Richard as well.

Booker starred for the Utes for two seasons. As a junior, he racked up 1,512 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns and another 43 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns. During his senior season, Booker was on pace to surpass those numbers but a knee injury caused him to miss the last quarter of the season — but he was named a semifinalist for the Maxwell and Doak Walker Awards.

USATSI_9659894

It might be tough for Booker to crack the rotation considering he specializes in catching the ball out fo the backfield as well. But most national pundits believe that a change of scenery could be what Booker needs to get his once-promising career back on track.

