FB: Utah recruit Kingsley Suamataia talks official visits

If Utah is going to keep climbing the recruiting ranks to contend with the other top teams in the country, one step in the right direction would be keeping the top talent from Utah in the state.

It appears they're going to have that chance when Orem High School offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia told BYU team-site editor Casey Lundquist that he plans on taking official visits to both BYU and Utah.

"Most likely I'll go visit BYU and Utah, the in-state schools I'm closest with...and we'll see from there," Saumataia said. "I plan on making (decision) it before the season starts. I don't have an exact date yet, but before the season starts."

But the Utes do have some major catching up to do as Saumataia holds 26 offers, most notably from perennial top-10 teams Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon and reigning national champion.

According to some national pundits, the Ducks are the front runners for Saumataia's services, especially considering they plucked Penei (2018) and Noah Sewell (2020), the top recruits from the state of Utah during their respective season.

Saumataia, listed at 6-foot-5, 280-pounds, is considered a four-star prospect — also the No. 10 offensive tackle nationally and No. 67 recruit in the country.

He possesses tremendous athleticism for his size, plays with a nasty streak and already showcases good technique and understanding of the game. He reminds scouts of Penei Sewell, but still has room to grow and pack on good weight once he gets to college.

With the COVID-19 pandemic hindering recruiting, there's a good chance that Saumataia spends more time looking at the Utes than he would've — and it's up to them to try and keep him home.