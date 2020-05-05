AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

FB: Utah recruit Kingsley Suamataia talks official visits

Ryan Kostecka

If Utah is going to keep climbing the recruiting ranks to contend with the other top teams in the country, one step in the right direction would be keeping the top talent from Utah in the state.

It appears they're going to have that chance when Orem High School offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia told BYU team-site editor Casey Lundquist that he plans on taking official visits to both BYU and Utah.

"Most likely I'll go visit BYU and Utah, the in-state schools I'm closest with...and we'll see from there," Saumataia said. "I plan on making (decision) it before the season starts. I don't have an exact date yet, but before the season starts."

But the Utes do have some major catching up to do as Saumataia holds 26 offers, most notably from perennial top-10 teams Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon and reigning national champion.

According to some national pundits, the Ducks are the front runners for Saumataia's services, especially considering they plucked Penei (2018) and Noah Sewell (2020), the top recruits from the state of Utah during their respective season. 

Saumataia, listed at 6-foot-5, 280-pounds, is considered a four-star prospect — also the No. 10 offensive tackle nationally and No. 67 recruit in the country. 

He possesses tremendous athleticism for his size, plays with a nasty streak and already showcases good technique and understanding of the game. He reminds scouts of Penei Sewell, but still has room to grow and pack on good weight once he gets to college.

With the COVID-19 pandemic hindering recruiting, there's a good chance that Saumataia spends more time looking at the Utes than he would've — and it's up to them to try and keep him home.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FB: How does Utah's Bradlee Anae fit with the Dallas Cowboys

After falling much further than expected in the 2020 NFL Draft, former Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae finds himself in a favorable situation with the Dallas Cowboys

Ryan Kostecka

FB: How does Utah's Leki Fotu fit with the Arizona Cardinals?

Despite being taken in the fourth round, former Utah defensive lineman Leki Fotu is expected to be a major contributor for the Arizona Cardinals as a rookie — and could become a big-time player over the next decade

Ryan Kostecka

FB: How does Utah's Terrell Burgess fit with the Los Angeles Rams

After biding his time in his first three years at Utah where he saw sparse action on the field, safety Terrell Burgess is will now play at football's highest level when the LA Rams drafted him in the third round. How does he fit in the Rams' crowded secondary?

Ryan Kostecka

FB: How does Utah's Zack Moss fit with the Buffalo Bills

After a record-setting career at Utah, Zack Moss was chosen by the Buffalo Bills in the NFL draft. Already with a starter at running back in Devin Singletary, how does Moss fit in with the Bills and what will his role be moving forward?

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Should Allen and Gach should return to Utah?

After declaring for the NBA Draft, forward Timmy Allen and guard Both Gach have a decision to make — do they stay in the draft or return to Utah?

Ryan Kostecka

FB: What's better... future NFL players OR Rose Bowl wins?

Since joining the Pac-12 in 2011, Utah has the most overall victories and conference wins over any Pac-12 team. But despite three South Division championships, the Utes have ZERO Pac-12 championships and New Year's Six berths.

Ryan Kostecka

NCAA: "Name, Image, Likeness" — is it enough, though?

In a monumental move, the NCAA's Board of Governors is moving toward allowing student athletes to be paid for sponsorships and endorsement deals based on their NIL as early as 2021. But is that enough?

Ryan Kostecka

FB: How does Utah's Julian Blackmon fit with the Indianapolis Colts

Taken in the NFL Draft sooner rather than later, it may still be a while before Utah's Julian Blackmon sees the field for Indianapolis. But when he does, what does he bring and how does he fit in?

Ryan Kostecka

NFL Draft Livestream: Five Utes could go on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

With Utah being shutout of the opening round of the NFL draft, the Utes are poised for a massive second day as 5, if not 6, Utes could hear their names called

Ryan Kostecka

by

SI Draft Tracker

FB: Former Utah QB Alex Smith's road to recovery

After a 15-year NFL career, former Utah QB Alex Smith suffered a devastating leg injury that nearly cost him his life. But now he's attempting a comeback in life and on the football field...

Ryan Kostecka